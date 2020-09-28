OPITO Makes First Renewables Move

Global energy industry skills body OPITO announced Monday that it has made its first move into the renewable energy industry.

Global energy industry skills body OPITO announced Monday that it has made its first move into the renewable energy industry.

The organization said it has launched a new suite of safety and technical training standards, and qualifications, designed to address the skills requirements of a net zero economy. OPITO noted that its initial offering is tailored to the offshore wind sector, which it says is expected to lead to the creation of 27,000 highly skilled roles in the UK by 2030.

The organization outlined that its new standards give learners the opportunity to choose from a range of products, designed to equip them with the critical skills needed to work across the various aspects of the sector, including scoping and development, construction, operations and maintenance activities.

“For more than 40 years, OPITO has been at the forefront of the development of a safe and highly skilled global energy workforce, operating in remote, hazardous and highly-regulated environments,” John McDonald, OPITO’s CEO, said in an organization statement that was sent to Rigzone.

“These new products mark a strategic shift for our organization and will enable us to apply our vast experience to the renewable energy industry, as the energy mix further diversifies,” he added.

“Recognizing the clear synergies that exist across the different parts of the industry, these new products will help to ensure the provision of a multi-disciplined and flexible workforce, now and in the future,” McDonald continued.

More than 375,000 people are trained to OPITO standards every year in more than 50 countries through 200 accredited training centers, according to OPITO’s website. The not for profit skills body - which works with governments companies, operators and contractors - has operation centers in four regions; UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com