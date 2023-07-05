OPITO CEO to Step Down

John McDonald, the Chief Executive Officer of OPITO, a not-for-profit global safety and skills organization for the energy sector, has announced that he will step down this year, OPITO has revealed.

A formal search process is now underway for a successor, the organization noted in a statement posted on its website, which outlined that McDonald has spent more than a decade “leading the organization through a period of significant change and transformation in the energy industry”.

On July 12, 2017, OPITO announced that it had appointed McDonald as CEO “as the organization seeks to further drive the international skills agenda for the oil and gas industry”. McDonald had been Interim CEO since January 2017 and was previously UK managing director for OPITO after joining the organization in 2012.

McDonald’s appointment as CEO came after an external and internal recruitment process following the sudden death of former CEO David Doig earlier in 2017, OPITO highlighted in a company statement at the time.

In its latest statement, OPITO noted that, throughout McDonald’s tenure, OPITO has become a recognized and respected name in almost 60 countries, “with annual registrations for its training standards more than doubling to 480,000”.

“It has been a genuine privilege to lead such an impactful and well-respected organization over the last 10 years,” McDonald said in an OPITO statement.

“It has been my long-held ethos that building strong and progressive relationships with our partners and stakeholders is the secret to delivering enduring results. From governments and industry to the trade unions and the workforce, OPITO is a trusted and credible partner,” he added.

“But change is constant and now is the right time for me to make a change. Over the coming months, I remain committed to working closely with our leadership team and partners to deliver our priorities, including the energy skills passport, to ensure a safe and skilled workforce, ready to thrive in a net zero future,” McDonald continued.

Energy Skills Passport

Back in October last year, OPITO announced that it had been awarded $6.3 million (GBP 5 million) from the Scottish government’s Just Transition Fund to support the delivery of an energy skills passport.

In a statement posted on its website at the time, OPITO said the funding will help deliver “the innovative digital solution to create pathways for workers to pursue flexible careers across the offshore energy industry”. The passport will streamline the transfer of skills and address the lack of recognition of cross-sector skills, OPITO noted in the statement, adding that it will support oil and gas workers that, through their choice or through the natural reduction of jobs, will need to make a move to another energy sector.

In the statement, OPITO revealed that the energy skills passport will display an individual worker’s current qualifications and the required credentials to transition into another energy sector. It will allow users to prove that they have the recognized qualifications and training needed to access worksites, OPITO said in the statement.

“With UK offshore energy jobs forecast to grow to more than 211,000 by 2030, it’s vital we prepare and empower a diverse, agile, and adaptable workforce, nurturing the skills we need in oil and gas, offshore wind, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen,” McDonald said in the October statement.

“With a third of the UK offshore energy workforce based in Scotland, this is both a challenge, and an opportunity for Scotland to be a leader in the energy transition. Supporting workers to get the training they need to transition from one sector of the offshore energy industry to another is essential,” he added.

“This critical funding will help deliver the energy skills passport, a digital solution that will transform how offshore energy workers transition between sectors, while also meeting the commitments of the North Sea Transition Deal and several of the Scottish government’s Just Transition Outcomes,” he continued.

In November last year, OPITO revealed in a statement posted on its site that 3t Energy Group had been selected to develop an energy skills passport as part of a competitive tender process. In that statement, OPITO highlighted that the energy skills passport was expected to be deployed in 2023.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com