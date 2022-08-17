OPITO Approved Training Comes To Guyana O&G Industry

ODITC has become the first organization in the country to be approved to deliver OPITO accredited training to oil and gas workers.

ODITC, a joint venture between Guyana’s Orinduik Development Incorporated, Windsor Technologies, and 3t EnerMech has become the first organization in the country to be approved to deliver OPITO accredited training to oil and gas workers.

The 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence, developed by ODITC has been established to support the region’s growing need to grow its oil and gas talent. OPITO certification is a common requirement for thousands of global offshore workers whose employers require a shared knowledge of safe working practices benchmarked against the same industry standard.

The new facility obtained the OPITO approval to train personnel across a range of rigger, banksman, and slinger skills and competencies after meeting the strict criteria set out by the global skills organization for the energy sector. In addition, 3t EnerMech is on track to widen its OPITO offering in the coming weeks to include Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training, and firefighting emergency response training.

More than $ 20 million has been invested into the infrastructure by the trio and the training center features its own skills hall, welding and fabrication shop, rigging and lifting areas, technology suite, and a 14 feet-deep sea survival pool.

Nine new full-time jobs have been created, including seven Guyanese nationals, with further local hires planned as an integral part of its growth strategy. It also plans to introduce class-leading simulation and virtual reality technologies aimed at the rapidly growing offshore, drilling, and FPSO vessel operations.

3t EnerMech’s Alan Sharp has recently been appointed a general manager to oversee the new training complex. He said: “Being the first training provider in Guyana to obtain OPITO approval to deliver its training standards is a fantastic achievement. I’m extremely proud of our entire team and partners for successfully passing the audit and obtaining this globally recognized accreditation for our facility so smoothly.”

“Previously, Guyanese nationals looking to secure roles in oil and gas would be faced with traveling to Trinidad, the USA, or Europe to gain the necessary training and OPITO certification. The JV business between local firms and 3t EnerMech was created precisely to mitigate these challenges, with the Training Centre of Excellence offering appropriate training that’s more accessible. Our main objectives are to help develop the region’s homegrown talent and sustain the growing needs of the sector for a safe, skilled, and competent workforce. We look forward to rolling out our first OPITO program along with a raft of other vital safety courses.”

Now operational, ODITC’s training center has recently entered the final stages of its phase one development which is expected to be fully complete by September 2022. The team recently welcomed a VIP delegation, which included eight members of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) as well as its president Timothy Tucker, to see how its plans are advancing.

“We were very honored to show the delegation around the facility so they could see first-hand what our center offers, meet our experienced trainers, and gain a better understanding of the types of training we offer and the impact on the local economy. To get to this point, we have engaged with several international oil and gas companies, drilling contractors, and the local supply chain in Guyana to ensure our course portfolio delivers the training they need to support their businesses. The oil and gas sector is very buoyant in the region and there is a large proportion of the workforce that will need regular training to industry standards to be able to work safely and effectively. We are well positioned to leverage our strategic location, local content, in-house training expertise, and quality accreditations to grow the business steadily and significantly,” Sharp added.

As well as being able to deliver this first tranche of OPITO accredited courses, 3t EnerMech also recently signed a four-year exclusivity agreement with the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board to become the sole provider of its licensed training in Angola and Guyana.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com