Operators Restarting Production Following Hurricane Ida

Following the extremely powerful Hurricane Ida, oil companies like BP and Occidental are in the process of restarting some of their U.S. Gulf of Mexico production while Shell returns workers to one more platform.

In an update earlier this week, BP said it made progress at four of its Gulf of Mexico platforms with production resuming at Atlantis and Mad Dog platforms.

According to the supermajor, it expects to resume operations at Thunder Horse and Na Kika in the coming days. However, BP could not say when precisely that would be.

Repairs are also underway at the company’s onshore assets in Houma and Port Fourchon. In the interim, BP has temporarily relocated its shore base to Galveston, Texas, and heliport to Lafayette, Louisiana.

“We will resume full operations when it is safe to do so across the supply chain”, BP said in its update.

As for the two fields, Atlantis is located in more than 7,000 feet of water and some 150 miles south of New Orleans. Its production capacity is approximately 200,000 barrels of oil and 180 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The Mad Dog field started production in 2005 and utilizes a truss spar platform, equipped with facilities for simultaneous production and drilling operations. The platform is designed to process 80,000 barrels/day of oil and 60,000 standard cubic feet/day of gas.

Occidental said in one of its SEC filings that its offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico did not incur any storm-related damage and that three of the ten platforms have restarted production, with three additional platforms prepared to restart production shortly.

The company added that the other four platforms remain shut-in as Occidental works with partners to assess the potential storm-related impact to third-party midstream and downstream infrastructure while exploring alternatives.

The primary shore bases that support Occidental’s Gulf of Mexico operations sustained damage from Hurricane Ida and have temporarily relocated to alternative locations.

“As our operations in the Gulf of Mexico are reliant upon third parties, we cannot provide a timeline for full restoration of operations at this time,” Occidental said.

It is also worth mentioning that Shell, following the return of workers to the Enchilada/Salsa asset started the process of returning workers to its Auger platform. Auger was the world’s first tension leg platform. It was the first to float in water, moored to the seafloor 2,720 feet below.

Regardless of personnel returning to the platforms production from deepwater assets such as Appomattox, Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Auger, and Enchilada/Salsa remains shut-in. Approximately 80 percent of all Shell-operated production is still offline due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.

