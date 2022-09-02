Operators Launch Multi-Million Tenders On NSTA Pathfinder Website
Leading operators have floated forward work plans on North Sea Transition Authority’s Energy Pathfinder website. The work will be awarded through tenders for operations and maintenance work worth millions of dollars.
Operators are using the digital Pathfinder tool in response to the NSTA’s ongoing efforts to encourage companies to provide greater visibility of upcoming activity, giving the supply chain confidence to invest in people, skills and new technologies.
Operations and maintenance work generates substantial annual expenditure, with scores of contracts being offered or renewed regularly for services such as equipment rental, crane and facilities management, inspection and logistics.
Pathfinder was launched in 2010 to meet service companies’ requests for a clearer picture of new oil and gas field development work, helping them to target opportunities more effectively. Operators were required to upload details of projects and provide contact details so that suppliers could get in touch with procurement teams with greater ease.
Last year, the NSTA expanded Pathfinder to host more information about a wider range of North Sea projects, including well decommissioning campaigns, and offshore wind and carbon capture and storage schemes.
More than 1,300 subscribers receive monthly emails listing all recent updates on Pathfinder, which currently hosts details of about 140 projects.
“We hear constantly from the supply chain that visibility of work is an ongoing challenge. This is a great example of helping fix that problem,” said Stuart Payne, NSTA Director of Supply Chain, Decommissioning and HR.
“The Energy Pathfinder tool is already providing information on energy projects, including oil and gas, carbon storage and offshore wind. Seeing and being able to respond to activities in our energy sector is vital for a UK supply chain whose expertise will help us secure domestic energy supplies and deliver the energy transition,” he said.
“This enhanced function, focused on maintenance and operations contracts, adds another layer to Pathfinder and will provide huge benefits to service companies. We welcome the far-sighted input of the operators who have already entered details on Pathfinder and look forward to seeing even more companies add their forward work plans,” concluded Payne.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Jumbo Completes Guanabara FPSO Mooring System Installation
- Proman Stena Bulk Vessels First To Bunker Methanol In South Korea
- Aquarius Global Launches New Mobile Safety Training System
- BSEE Picks New Regional Director For Pacific Region
- Keppel Infrastructure Sanctions 600MW Hydrogen-Ready Power Plant
- Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
- California Issues Flex Alert for Friday
- 64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal
- World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
- European Gas Demand Will Continue To Fall, Helping Storage Outlook
- Shell Walks Away From Major Russian LNG Project
- Five Lessons To Learn For North Sea Project Delivery
- Valaris Grabs New Deals For Four Offshore Rigs Worth $149M
- Bears Get the Windfall They Wanted
- New UK O&G Licenses Critical For European Energy Safety
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall
- Climate Activists Plotting To Negate Manchin Oil Lease Mandate
- Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Deal Reached
- Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit
- Top Headlines: USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- RRC Adopts First Texas Weatherization Rule for NatGas
- Europe Rushing to Install New LNG Import Facilities
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning