Operators Launch Multi-Million Tenders On NSTA Pathfinder Website

Leading operators have floated forward work plans on North Sea Transition Authority’s Energy Pathfinder website. The work will be awarded through tenders for operations and maintenance work worth millions of dollars.

Operators are using the digital Pathfinder tool in response to the NSTA’s ongoing efforts to encourage companies to provide greater visibility of upcoming activity, giving the supply chain confidence to invest in people, skills and new technologies.

Operations and maintenance work generates substantial annual expenditure, with scores of contracts being offered or renewed regularly for services such as equipment rental, crane and facilities management, inspection and logistics.

Pathfinder was launched in 2010 to meet service companies’ requests for a clearer picture of new oil and gas field development work, helping them to target opportunities more effectively. Operators were required to upload details of projects and provide contact details so that suppliers could get in touch with procurement teams with greater ease.

Last year, the NSTA expanded Pathfinder to host more information about a wider range of North Sea projects, including well decommissioning campaigns, and offshore wind and carbon capture and storage schemes.

More than 1,300 subscribers receive monthly emails listing all recent updates on Pathfinder, which currently hosts details of about 140 projects.

“We hear constantly from the supply chain that visibility of work is an ongoing challenge. This is a great example of helping fix that problem,” said Stuart Payne, NSTA Director of Supply Chain, Decommissioning and HR.

“The Energy Pathfinder tool is already providing information on energy projects, including oil and gas, carbon storage and offshore wind. Seeing and being able to respond to activities in our energy sector is vital for a UK supply chain whose expertise will help us secure domestic energy supplies and deliver the energy transition,” he said.

“This enhanced function, focused on maintenance and operations contracts, adds another layer to Pathfinder and will provide huge benefits to service companies. We welcome the far-sighted input of the operators who have already entered details on Pathfinder and look forward to seeing even more companies add their forward work plans,” concluded Payne.

