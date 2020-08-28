OPEC to Hold Digital Workshop

The OPEC Secretariat will host the second workshop on energy and information technology on September 21 via videoconference.

The OPEC Secretariat announced Thursday that it will host the second workshop on energy and information technology on September 21 via videoconference.

According to OPEC, the aim of the workshop is to discuss and exchange information on a number of “key topics” relevant to energy technology and innovation. This year’s event will focus on issues such as the future of blue hydrogen, digitalization in the energy sector and cyber security and blockchain technology.

Several industry experts from OPEC member countries, other oil producing and consuming nations, international organizations and leading global corporations will be invited to participate in the workshop, OPEC noted. The event is part of the OPEC’s ongoing research program, which the group says holds workshops and technical meetings that act as a forum for discussion and information exchange on some of the energy industry’s most pressing issues.

“The energy industry, particularly the oil sector, has always been eager to utilize and develop the latest cutting-edge technologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness of its operations, along with its environmental credentials,” OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said in an organization statement posted on the group’s website.

“We at OPEC constantly review and analyze the latest technologies emerging in our industry and their impacts on the various sectors, including the supply chain. These technologies have changed us a lot, and we expect them to continue doing so in the future,” Barkindo added.

OPEC describes itself as a permanent intergovernmental organization of 13 oil-exporting developing nations. These nations comprise Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has conducted its last few meetings through video conference. Several other oil and gas events have also gone down the virtual route in response to the pandemic.

