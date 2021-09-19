OPEC Secretary General Visits Venezuela

OPEC's secretary general, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, visited the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela at the invitation of its government to celebrate OPEC's 61st anniversary.

The four-day visit to the country has included meetings with Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela, Tareck El Aissami, the people’s minister of petroleum, and Asdrubal Chavez, the president of Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), OPEC revealed.

Maduro is said to have conveyed the reassurance of Venezuela’s utmost support to OPEC and the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC). He is also said to have praised the strength of the partnership between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries participating in the DoC to address oil market challenges. The Venezuelan president reiterated the importance of the DoC and stressed the importance of producing a documentary that covers OPEC and its role in supporting stability in the global oil market, according to OPEC.

Barkindo is said to have thanked the president for his “exemplary leadership” and “utmost support” to the DoC process, particularly the decisions adopted in 2020, which were said to be “critical to address oil market challenges caused by the pandemic”.

The meeting marked the fifth visit for the secretary general to Venezuela, which is a founding member of OPEC, since 2016. OPEC was established at a meeting in September 1960, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Earlier this week, in an article posted on OPEC’s website, Barkindo noted that Venezuela has played a crucial role in OPEC’s history.

“Venezuela has played a crucial role in the organization’s formation and its subsequent successes throughout its history,” Barkindo stated in the letter. “On behalf of the entire OPEC family, I would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to the government and people of Venezuela who have done so much to make OPEC the distinguished organization that it is today,” he added.

In a comment marking its 61st birthday, OPEC noted that it remains focused on a balanced and stable oil market, promoting dialogue among all stakeholders in the energy industry and contributing to the search for options and solutions to some of the major challenges facing humankind.

