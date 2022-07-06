OPEC Secretary General Passes Away

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo passed away on Tuesday in his home country of Nigeria, OPEC revealed in a statement on Twitter.

“He was the much-loved leader of the OPEC Secretariat and his passing is a profound loss to the entire OPEC Family, the oil industry and the international community,” OPEC noted in the statement.

“OPEC extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, loved ones and his home country, Nigeria,” the group added.

“This tragedy is a shock to the OPEC Family. We express our sorrow and deep gratitude for the over 40 years of selfless service that Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo gave to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come,” OPEC continued in the statement.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed the nation’s gratitude to the Secretary General in Abuja on Tuesday, describing him as a worthy ambassador of the country, OPEC highlighted in a news released posted on its site yesterday. Barkindo had attended the 21st edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition on Tuesday, which is taking place in Abuja, where he delivered a keynote address as the Honorary Chairman of the Conference.

Following news of Barkindo’s passing, a raft of messages paying respect to the OPEC Secretary General have appeared on Twitter.

The Secretary General of the International Energy Forum Joseph McMonigle said, “the world lost a great leader today, and for me personally, a good friend and colleague”.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, said, “we lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo”.

“Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community,” Kyari added.

Javier Blas, Energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg, posted “extremely sad to hear that OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo has passed away”.

“He was a giant of the oil industry who skilfully navigated some of the most difficult years OPEC has ever faced. I called him a friend,” he added.

