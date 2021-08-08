OPEC SecGen Attends Iran President Inauguration

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran, OPEC revealed.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary General, the new president thanked OPEC for the efforts it has undertaken to support stability in the global oil market, particularly during the last two years, OPEC highlighted. The letter was said to be a response to a congratulatory message conveyed by Barkindo on Raisi’s success in the presidential election.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of world leaders, dignitaries and senior officials, as well as heads of international organizations, OPEC noted. Barkindo, who was accompanied by an OPEC Secretariat delegation, was said to have held a meeting with Ayatollah Ahmad Jannaty, the Secretary of the Constitutional Council and Chairman of the Assembly of Experts, in his office in Tehran ahead of the inauguration of the new president. Barkindo also met with his counterpart Yury Sentyurin, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony.

Iran is a founding member of OPEC, along with Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. The countries founded OPEC in Baghdad, Iraq, with the signing of an agreement in September 1960. Iran played an instrumental role throughout the consultation and implementation phases of the Declaration of Cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries, OPEC noted in a statement posted on its website.

OPEC currently has 13 member countries, comprising Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. Its mission is to coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its member countries and ensure the stabilization of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry, its website states.

