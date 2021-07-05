OPEC Sec Gen Warns It's No Time for Complacency
This is no time for complacency.
That’s according to OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, who made the statement at the 30th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee late last week.
Although Barkindo outlined that China and the U.S. continue to fuel the growth prospects for the year, with demand expected to grow by six million barrels per day to around 96.5 million barrels per day on average, he warned that Covid-19 is a “persistent and unpredictable foe”.
“Vicious mutations remain a threat to both human health and the recovery,” Barkindo said in his statement, which was posted on OPEC+’s website. “Furthermore, many leading economies are pumped up by record levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus, debt levels have soared, and inflation is beginning to rear its ugly head in some countries,” he went on to say.
Barkindo highlighted that, month on month, OPEC+’s actions continue to support the rebalancing process and have helped reduce global supply by more than 2.9 billion barrels since May last year. He pointed out, however, that there continues to be “significant” overproduction by some of the participating countries and said these overproduced volumes need to be accommodated.
OPEC+ failed to reach a new production deal at its July 1 meeting and at continued talks on July 2. The group is now scheduled to meet on July 5 at 3pm, CEST, via videoconference.
As of July 2, 5:41pm CEST, there have been 182,319,261 confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 3,954,324 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO), which shows a rise in global weekly cases in its most recent data, following eight straight weeks of decline. As of July 1, a total of 2,950,104,812 vaccine doses have been administered around the world, the WHO’s latest figures show.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Pemex Will Operate Mexico's Biggest Private Oil Find
- $4B Chevron-run Project Advances
- OPEC+ Deal Fails
- Aker Solutions Lands Offshore FEED Deal
- Explosion Off Azerbaijan Caused by Mud Volcano
- OPEC+ Crisis Deepens
- Oil Steady as OPEC Clash Leaves Market Guessing
- Troll Phase 3 Start Up Gets Go Ahead
- OPEC Sec Gen Warns It's No Time for Complacency
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal
- Energy Inflation Gathers Pace in Europe
- TotalEnergies Partners with Uber
- Hurricane Energy Announces Board Changes
- BSEE Revises Maximum Daily Civil Penalty Fine Regs
- TotalEnergies Becomes Rugby World Cup Sponsor
- Eni and Uniper in Decarbonization MOU
- Advisories Issued on Tropical Storm Elsa
- Onshore-Powered Offshore Field Starts Production
- Shell Rep Becomes CEO of Aberdeen Renewables Group
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B