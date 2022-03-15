OPEC Says Ukraine War Threatens Oil Demand
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to intensify the surge in global inflation, hurting oil demand and investment, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries warned.
International crude prices briefly hit a 13-year high of almost $140 a barrel last week as a boycott of Russian supplies deepened the shortfall in already tight world markets. Brent futures have since retreated by almost 30%, but fears persist over the danger of a long-term loss of exports from Russia, which is part of the OPEC+ coalition.
“This conflict has so far led to a number of issues, including rising commodity prices, which are further escalating global inflation,” OPEC said in its monthly report. “The effects of the conflict and especially the impact of rising inflation, if sustained, will lead to a decline in consumption and investments to varying degrees.”
Growing inflation is proving a major challenge for the world economy, and inflicting a cost-of-living crisis in many countries, as supplies of raw materials fail to keep pace with the post-pandemic recovery in consumption -- and face further constraints from the war unleashed in Ukraine.
OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia has so far rebuffed U.S. pressure to fill the gap left by Russia by opening the taps, partly out of reluctance to harm its political partnership with Moscow, and partly from a belief that oil markets remain adequately supplied despite the turmoil.
Still, with major oil companies deserting Russia and international condemnation getting louder, the pressure on OPEC+ members to pick a side may eventually become irresistible.
The very acknowledgment of the war -- even in careful terms that avoided the word “invasion” -- is an unusual step for the group’s monthly report, which typically side-steps any controversies involving OPEC+ members. The 23-nation alliance next meets on March 31.
The report backs up Riyadh’s view that OPEC is producing enough to keep markets broadly balanced. Its 13 members boosted output by 440,000 barrels a day to 28.47 million a day in February -- bringing the average for the year so far to 28.25 million a day, or a little above the average required this quarter.
If OPEC+ once again ratifies another modest supply increase at its upcoming meeting, this ought to give the market further relief, even if the alliance usually struggles to deliver its planned hikes in full.
The organization’s Vienna-based research department maintained estimates for global oil demand, forecasting growth of 4.2 million barrels a day this year to average 100.9 million a day. It conceded that “this forecast is subject to change in the coming weeks, when there is more clarity on the far-reaching impact of the geopolitical turmoil.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Times Square Billboards Have Oil Message for Biden
- U.S. Senator Introduces Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax
- Russian Oil Company Calls for End to Armed Conflict
- What Will Happen at the Next OPEC Meeting?
- Brent Oil Falls Below $100
- Sound Energy Signs Pipeline Tie-In Deal For Phase 2 Tendrara Gas
- TotalEnergies Gives Up Myanmar Asset To PTTEP For Nothing
- OPEC Says Ukraine War Threatens Oil Demand
- Exxon Elects New VP Of Public And Government Affairs
- Petronas Hires Six Velesto Rigs For Work Off Malaysia
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- Top Headlines: North America Drops Rigs and More
- Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
- Expert Explains This Week's Oil Price Moves
- USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
- Vessels Collide Near Chevron Docks in Mississippi
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk