OPEC Says India Will Be Hooked on Oil for Years
Indian motorists will struggle to move away from gasoline- and diesel-powered cars over the next quarter of a century, suggesting the nation’s push toward as electric vehicles may not be a complete success, OPEC said.
Diesel and gasoline will make up 58% of India’s oil demand in the next 25 years, from 51% now, according to the latest long-term report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The addition of 200 million passenger and commercial vehicles mean the two fuels will continue to dominate oil consumption in the world’s third-biggest oil consuming nation, it said.
India’s oil demand, which was battered by the coronavirus, is expected to reach its pre-pandemic level of 4.9 million barrels a day in 2021 before more than doubling to 11 million barrels by 2045. OPEC meets almost 71% of India’s crude oil requirements.
The projections from OPEC are at odds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim to make India energy independent in the coming decades through increased carbon efficiency and gas-based fuel usage and electricity-driven mobility.
Continued addiction to petroleum would mean greater dependence on imports for a country that already buys 85% of its oil from overseas.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- BP Starts Next Expansion Project Phase In Gulf of Mexico
- Gas Prices Show UK Must Maintain North Sea Supply
- Analysts Look at Oil and Gas Impact of New USA Bills
- Hurricane Sam Fluctuates
- Oil Down as Growth in USA Stockpiles Cools Rally
- Enauta Shuts Down Field Off Brazil Due To Gas Leak
- Lukoil Teams Up With BP In Caspian Sea Exploration Project
- Icon Offshore Jack-Up Picks Up Extension For Four Wells
- CD&R Weighs IPO of Motor Fuel Group
- $80 Brent Is Significant Market Event
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Petrofac Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case, Awaiting Sentencing
- Oil Market Cherry Picking USA Inventory Data
- King's Quay Floating Production Unit In Texas Waters
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Bozhong 19-4 Oilfield
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup
- Petrofac Signs Partnership with Green Hydrogen Co
- TMC To Supply Sangomar FPSO With Compressor Systems
- Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets