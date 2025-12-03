OPEC Receives Updated Compensation Plans

A statement posted on OPEC's website this week announced that the OPEC Secretariat has received updated compensation plans from Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Oman.

A table accompanying this statement showed that these compensation plans amount to a total of 221,000 barrels per day in November, 272,000 barrels per day in December, 400,000 barrels per day in January 2026, 662,000 barrels per day in February 2026, 720,000 barrels per day in March 2026, 747,000 barrels per day in April 2026, 735,000 barrels per day in May 2026, and 832,000 barrels per day in June 2026.

According to the table, Iraq’s compensation plans amount to 125,000 barrels per day in November, December, January, and February, then drop to 120,000 barrels per day in March and April, then fall to 104,000 barrels per day in May, before dropping to 103,000 barrels per day in June. Kazakhstan’s compensation plans amount to 83,000 barrels per day in November, 131,000 barrels per day in December, 259,000 barrels per day in January, 508,000 barrels per day in February, 569,000 barrels per day in March, April, and May, and 669,000 barrels per day in June, the table showed.

The UAE’s compensation plans come in at 10,000 barrels per day in November, December, and January, 25,000 barrels per day in February and March, 54,000 barrels per day in April, and 55,000 barrels per day in May and June, according to the table, which showed that Oman’s compensation plans amount to 3,000 barrels per day in November, 6,000 barrels per day in December and January, 4,000 barrels per day in February, 6,000 barrels per day in March, 4,000 barrels per day in April, 7,000 barrels per day in May, and 5,000 barrels per day in June.

“As agreed during the virtual meeting held by the eight countries with additional voluntary adjustments, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman on 2 November 2025, the OPEC Secretariat received updated compensation plans,” the statement posted on OPEC’s site noted.

A statement posted on OPEC’s website on Sunday revealed that, in a meeting held that day, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman “reaffirmed their decision on November 2, 2025, to pause production increments in January, February, and March 2026 due to seasonality”.

According to a table accompanying the statement, “required production” in January, February, and March next year is 10.103 million barrels per day for Saudi Arabia, 9.574 million barrels per day for Russia, 4.273 million barrels per day for Iraq, 3.411 million barrels per day for the UAE, 2.580 million barrels per day for Kuwait, 1.569 million barrels per day for Kazakhstan, 971,000 barrels per day for Algeria, and 811,000 barrels per day for Oman.

“The eight participating countries reiterated that the 1.65 million barrels per day may be returned in part or in full subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner,” the statement posted on OPEC’s site noted.

“The countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and retaining full flexibility to continue pausing or reverse the additional voluntary production adjustments, including the previously implemented voluntary adjustments of the 2.2 million barrels per day announced in November 2023,” it added.

“The eight countries reiterated their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that will be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC),” it continued.

“They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any overproduced volume since January 2024,” it went on to state.

That statement noted that “the eight OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation”. It revealed that the eight countries will meet on January 4, 2026.

A separate statement posted on OPEC’s website on Sunday highlighted that the 40th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting took place that day. That statement outlined that the participating countries decided to “reaffirm the Framework of the Declaration of Cooperation, signed on 10 December 2016 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings” and “reiterate the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and the compensation mechanism”.

