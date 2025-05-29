OPEC+ Ratifies Group-Wide Quotas Before July Output Decision

OPEC+ ratified group-wide production quotas for this year and next, ahead of a decision by eight key members at the weekend whether to bolster output again in July.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners reaffirmed their longer-term targets for 2025 and 2026, which underpin its current supply restraints, according to a statement after a video conference on Wednesday.

A more market-sensitive discussion on whether to continue their 411,000 barrel-a-day hikes, which have sent prices crashing over the past two months, will be finalized in a call on Saturday, according to delegates who asked not to be identified.

The sequencing of the meetings underscores how oil quotas for the full 22-nation OPEC+ alliance have receded in importance over the past two years, as actual supply adjustments are carried out by sub-group of eight countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

It was these nations that shattered market expectations on April 3, when they announced their first super-sized hike — triple the volume originally scheduled. The shock move, unveiled just hours after President Donald Trump launched a global trade war, helped send crude futures to a four-year low below $60 a barrel in the ensuing days, marking a rupture with years of efforts by the coalition to try to shore up prices.

Brent contracts have since stabilized near $65 as Trump has reversed some of his trade tariffs.

OPEC+ delegates have offered a range of explanations for the policy reversal: from satisfying summer fuel demand to punishing over-producing members, and from placating President Trump to recouping lost market share.

At Wednesday’s gathering, they also agreed to “develop a mechanism” for setting production baselines in 2027 based on their maximum sustainable capacity, according to the statement.

The 22-nation alliance will hold its next full ministerial meeting on Nov. 30. Its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which reviews oil markets and can request a full ministerial meeting, will continue to convene every two months.