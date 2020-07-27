OPEC Move Impact Could Be Minor
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Saudi Arabia holds much sway in OPEC and on the global energy scene, but an action that it – and other OPEC members – will soon take should have just a minor effect on the oil market. So says a high-ranking Saudi official. Find out more on this and other topics in the preview below of upcoming market developments.
Andrew Goldstein, President, Atlas Commodities LLC: I look for the spot price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to stay in a tight range. OPEC announced that some supplies will be restored next month, but the impact will be “barely felt” as demand recovers from coronavirus, according to Saudi Arabia’s energy minister. Currently OPEC members have cut 9.6 million barrels per day (bpd). Those cuts will decrease to 7.7 million bpd in August, keeping up with demand but not flooding the market.
Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice leader with Valuescope, Inc.: Look for oilfield services (OFS) bankruptcies in the next few weeks to highlight contentious valuation issues across the space, in terms of contracts, technology and equipment. There are bid-offer spreads wide enough to drive a frac truck through and the restructurings will in some cases become very difficult to execute. Specifically, advisors who are generalists and do not really understand the OFS business will get creamed.
Mark Le Dain, vice president of strategy with the oil and gas data firm Validere: There will be a couple consecutive weeks coming up here where the full impact of the OPEC cuts will be felt with low Saudi imports.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- OPEC Move Impact Could Be Minor
- Weir Bags $Multimillion Iraq Deal
- Rosehill Files Chapter 11
- Lukoil Buys Cairn RSSD Stake for up to $400MM
- Demand Outlook Darkens
- Brennan Succeeds Steuert at Fluor
- Exxon Loses World No 2 Energy Firm Title
- Sumed Oil Flows Slow to Trickle
- Barclays Director Joins BP
- Oil Down as Investors Weigh Key Points
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- BJ Services Files Chapter 11
- Oil Market Awaits North America Rebound
- Baker Hughes Eyes Next Lockdown Risk
- Baker Hughes Posts Smaller US Rig Count Drop
- Banks Backing Away from US Shale
- Rising Debt Pressures Supermajor Dividends
- Chevron Buys Noble
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light