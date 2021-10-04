OPEC+ Meeting Will be Oil Price Driver

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators focus on the latest OPEC+ meeting, China developments, energy company valuations and more. Read on to find out the full range of topics and trends the market observers will be on the lookout for this week.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: The OPEC+ meeting today will be the driver of oil prices to start the week. The consensus is the group will stick to its 400,000 barrel per day adds each month for rest of year, but the market is indicating that may not be enough to satisfy demand. The White House press secretary indicated last week that the administration is in discussions with OPEC+ regarding ways to reduce oil prices after calling on the cartel to raise production back in August when gasoline prices moved up, and more near-term demand appears to be coming from China as state energy companies have been called on to secure supplies for the winter. Commentary from the OPEC ministers suggests the group is using the previously announced production increases to balance the market while attempting to avoid a supply overhang, ultimately indicating its desire to keep prices near current levels as opposed to capturing market share as worldwide demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. Actual spare capacity and the group’s ability to “turn on the taps” could also be playing a role, but either way, crude prices should benefit.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com: Some market volatility to the downside at least from the official OPEC+ announcement and as autumn season kicks into full gear after the summer draws.

Mark Le Dain, vice president of strategy with the oil and gas data firm Validere: China recently started ramping up energy purchases to ensure there was sufficient supplies for industrial activities and winter. This is a complex data point in contrast to the Evergrande crisis potentially acting as an anchor on commodity prices, given how large of a driver real estate is for the Chinese economy. Will look for continued clarity on these two dynamics.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: While the tropics remain active, the seasonal shift in wind currents is providing some steering which is keeping the systems far from the U.S. mainland. And, with the onset of fall, will demand for natural gas subside enough to substantially increase injections ahead of November 1?

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: Valuations for companies operating across the energy complex will continue to rise in the weeks ahead. One possible exception might be oilfield services companies, but I think we have seen the bottom in that segment. Those companies that are operating on parallel paths, in both conventional fossil fuel energy and in the energy transition simultaneously, will see greater valuation improvements than those companies that only operate in one or the other.

