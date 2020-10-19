OPEC+ Kingpins Try to Sell Obedience
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Saudi Arabia and Russia, de factor leaders of the OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing countries, have been urging fellow members of the group to comply with agreed-upon output levels for the benefit of oil market stability. How successful the OPEC+ kingpins’ efforts will be should become clearer this week after an OPEC+ panel meets to discuss the matter. In this installment of what to watch in the oil market, two of Rigzone’s regular panelists offer their perspectives on the OPEC+ issue. Keep reading for their insights, along with other views on near-term oil market trends.
Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice leader with Valuescope, Inc.: The Saudis and the Russians will continue to cajole all oil-producing countries to keep to the OPEC+ agreement to maintain production levels where they are so that prices do not fall further. They will not succeed.
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Will anything of substance come out of OPEC’s Compliance Committee meeting on Monday that would change the global supply/demand balance? Will $40 hold and, if so, could that support level lead to a rally?
Andrew Goldstein, President, Atlas commodities LLC: Consolidation within the oil and gas industry has started, dating back to last year with Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko. More recently the merger of Devon Energy and WPX Energy, and talks of ConocoPhillips’ potential acquisition of Concho Resources, have started the long-anticipated consolidation within the shale patch.
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst, Investing.com: More gross distortions caused by Hurricane Delta, as some of these numbers wash out. (EDITOR’S NOTE: To put Krishnan’s comment into context, read this past Friday’s installment of oil market hits and misses.)
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Halliburton Sees Signs of Rebirth
- Worker Kidnapped from LNG Tanker
- PGNiG and Aker BP Expand Cooperation
- TechnipFMC Gets Significant Equinor EPCI Deal
- Transocean Receives NYSE Notice
- Could Gas Be the New Coal Under Biden?
- Saudi Aramco Trims Cost of Yanbu Project
- ConocoPhillips to Acquire Permian Operator in $9.7B Deal
- OPEC+ Kingpins Try to Sell Obedience
- Oil Steady Before OPEC+ Meeting
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- GOM Walker Ridge Seismic Program Starts
- Abu Dhabi Invests $2.1B in Adnoc Pipelines
- BOEM Offers 78MM Acres in GOM Lease Sale
- OPEC Member Claims More Than $24B Stolen from Country
- Oil Drilling in Russia Could Fall 20% Next Year
- Siemens to Supply Gas Turbines for Africa LNG Project
- Libya Oil Output Reaches 500K Bpd
- AR Can Disrupt Traditional Oil Operational Functions
- Nord Stream 2 Urgency Diminishes
- California Is Banning Gasoline Cars
- Pipeline Billionaire Steps Down
- MPC Approves Job Cuts
- Deloitte Gives Bleak US Oil Job Prediction
- Oasis Petroleum Files Chapter 11
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- ONGC Fire Extinguished
- Baker Hughes Wins Qatar LNG Order
- No Layoffs as Total Goes Zero Crude at Refinery
- Azeris and Armenians Plunge Into War