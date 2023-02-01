OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady Amid China and Russia Uncertainty
An OPEC+ committee recommended keeping crude production steady, delegates said, as the oil market awaits clarity on demand in China and supplies from Russia,
Saudi Arabia and its partners will continue to hold output at levels set late last year when they announced a hefty cutback of 2 million barrels a day to balance markets amid a fragile economy, delegates said, asking not to be identified because the committee’s talks were private.
Oil prices have had a rocky start to 2023, with a rally in mid-January fading away by the end of the month. That has prompted the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to remain cautious even as industry voices from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Trafigura Group Pte Ltd. predict price gains later this year.
The status-quo recommendation from the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee at its online session on Wednesday was widely anticipated and caused little reaction in crude prices. Brent crude futures were little changed near $86 a barrel.
China’s decision to scrap almost three years of stringent Covid-19 lockdowns has spurred a travel revival in the world’s biggest oil importer. Domestic air journeys jumped by 80% as tourists flooded to popular local destinations. Nonetheless, sentiment remains fragile, with key indicators showing a muted economic recovery after the country had to contend with a resurgence in virus cases.
OPEC+ is also trying to gauge the impact of sanctions on member-nation Russia. Forecasters expect a plunge in output as a European Union ban on imports of the country’s crude expands next month to encompass refined fuels. However, oil shipments have so far remained surprisingly resilient.
Last week, Equatorial Guinea’s Oil Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, who this year serves as OPEC’s president, said the group had to “be very careful on any decision.” OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said last month he remained “cautiously optimistic” on the global economy as China’s rebound is countered by weakening growth elsewhere.
--With assistance from Ben Bartenstein.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Oil and Gas Employs Almost 1 Million in 2022
- US Could 'Steal' Green Energy Investments From Other Regions
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- BofA Global Research Talks OPEC+ Meeting
- RRC Issues Weather Notice to Oil and Gas Groups
- BP's 2023 Energy Outlook Looks At Key Trends For Energy Transition
- Eni Pens $8 Billion Gas Deal With Libya's NOC
- Brent, WTI Net Length Continues to Build
- Cnooc's $3B UK Portfolio Sale Has Stalled on Valuation Gap
- Exxon Beats Estimates, Posts Record $56B 2022 Profit
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Police to Board Valaris Rig After Worker Reported Missing
- Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
- Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for Southeast Texas
- Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
- Offshore Rigs Set For Very Busy Year In 2023
- Norwegian Tax Break Ensures Increase Of O&G Supply To Europe
- World Still Waiting to See What China Reopening Means
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?