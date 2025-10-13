OPEC Keeps Oil Outlook Unchanged

OPEC kept its outlook for the oil market unchanged as the group and its allies continue to add barrels.

Global oil demand will grow by 1.3 million barrels a day this year and by 1.4 million in 2026, the same as previously forecast, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly market report on Monday.

OPEC+ — representing the group and its allies — is adding barrels to a global market that’s expected to be in surplus next year. The group increased output by 630,000 barrels a day in September, according to the report, citing information from secondary sources.

Brent oil futures have slumped 18% in the past year, with a big part of the drop coming since April, when the OPEC+ hikes were first announced, to the surprise of traders.

The projected demand for OPEC+ crude was also unchanged from last month’s report, at 42.5 million barrels a day this year. Next year, demand for the group’s crude is expected to rise to 43.1 million barrels a day.

This month, the OPEC+ alliance agreed to revive just 137,000 barrels a day of halted supply, a slower pace than earlier this year.

Other key figures from the monthly report: