OPEC Hosts Climate Change Meeting

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) held the 21st Coordination Meeting on Climate Change via videoconference, OPEC announced on Tuesday.

Ninety-five delegates from 19 OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation were in attendance, along with a number of international organizations, OPEC noted. The latest iteration of the event focused on the latest developments related to UN climate change discussions, climate finance, and processes connected to the first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement, among other issues, OPEC outlined.

Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC’s Secretary General, was said to have opened the meeting by highlighting its importance and noting that the event has become a regular gathering on OPEC’s agenda for an open and interactive dialogue on climate change, sustainable development and other important matters. Barkindo was also said to have recalled his long career in climate change talks and negotiations, including attending many COP meetings.

OPEC’s 21st Coordination Meeting on Climate Change convened following the Fifth Technical Workshop on Climate Change, which was held on May 30 via videoconference and ahead of COP27 scheduled for November of this year in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The Fifth Technical Workshop on Climate Change was hosted under the theme “The first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement: challenges and opportunities for energy-exporting developing countries”. The workshop was first held in October 2017 and serves as an interactive platform for active engagement and insight exchange, with the aim to help build mutual understanding, enhance open dialogue and promote international cooperation between industry stakeholders, OPEC outlined.

A number of delegates and experts are said to have attended the latest workshop event, including representatives of OPEC Member Countries, non-OPEC nations participating in the Charter of Cooperation, the Organization’s international energy dialogue partners, the OPEC Fund for International Development and leading industry analysts. Delegates from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat, the Third World Network, the Like-Minded Developing Countries Group and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) were also said to have been present.

Presentations and deliberations centered on a wide range of important topics, including the Paris Agreement and its operationalization, the energy transition, environmental efforts in the context of sustainable development, energy poverty eradication, challenges related to finance as well as the development and transfer of technology, capacity-building gaps, and mitigation and adaption capabilities, OPEC highlighted.

The 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is currently scheduled to be held via videoconference on June 2. The 28th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, was held via videoconference on 5th May, reconfirmed the group’s decision to adjust its monthly overall production up by 432,000 barrels per day for the month of June 2022.

