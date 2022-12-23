'We have seen many ill-advised interventions in energy markets'.

In the face of a wide range of uncertainties, OPEC+ has no choice but to remain pro-active and pre-emptive.

That’s what Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, said in a recent interview with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), adding that, “this is not an easy task, especially … [as] the market has the tendency to overreact to news in both directions”.

“We have seen many ill-advised interventions in energy markets,” Al Saud told SPA.

“But … the fact that OPEC+ can assess markets in an objective manner, its proactive approach and the cohesion within the group put it in a better position to contribute to a more stable market,” he added.

In the interview, Al Saud said, “in OPEC+ we leave politics out of our decision-making process, out of our assessments and forecasting, and we focus solely on market fundamentals”.

“This enables us to assess situations in a more objective manner and with much more clarity and this in turn enhances our credibility,” Al Saud added in the SPA interview.

OPEC+ held 11 meetings over the course of 2022, with the latest of those concluding on December 4. At that meeting, OPEC+ decided to hold production steady. The meeting followed a decision by the group back in October to cut overall production by two million barrels per day from its August 2022 required production levels, starting November 2022.

In a statement posted on its website following the conclusion of the latest OPEC+ meeting, OPEC noted that the participating countries “reiterated their readiness to meet at any time and take immediate additional measures to address market developments and support the balance of the oil market and its stability if necessary”.

On December 10, the Declaration of Cooperation between OPEC Member Countries and 10 non-OPEC oil-producing countries turned six.

“The Declaration of Cooperation is an unprecedented collaborative framework of 23 oil-producing countries that is based on trust, mutual respect and dialogue,” OPEC Secretary General, HE Haitham Al Ghais, said in an organization statement earlier this month.

“Six years later, the framework continues to play an instrumental role in supporting market stability, which is essential for growth and development, as well as attracting the necessary investment to ensure energy security,” he added in the statement.

