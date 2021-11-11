OPEC+ Focused on Steady Supply of Oil Not Prices
OPEC+ is focused on ensuring a steady supply of crude to global markets and isn’t targeting a specific price, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said Thursday.
The producer group aims to add all of the 400,000 barrels a day it has targeted for each month, and will review the pace of production hikes in the first quarter, the minister said at a press briefing in Baghdad.
Jabbar’s comments come amid concern that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are falling short of their pledged monthly increases, with several countries such as Angola and Nigeria struggling to meet targets. Consumer nations including the U.S. and India have called on the group to pump more to cool prices that have climbed almost 60% this year.
“OPEC policy is not about lowering or raising prices,” Jabbar told reporters. “Rather it’s about achieving stability in energy supplies. OPEC’s objective is to prevent prices from collapsing. There is no target to reach a certain price.”
OPEC+ is restoring production halted last year when the coronavirus crisis wiped out demand. Yet the alliance has been returning supplies only gradually, arguing that prudence is still merited as risks to global consumption remain.
Iraq aims to export 3.2 million barrels of crude a day in November from fields controlled by the central government. That will rise to 3.4 million a day in the first quarter as OPEC+ continues to roll back supply curbs, Jabbar said.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
- Baker Hughes, Shell Pair To Accelerate Energy Transition
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- SPR Should Not Be Used to Manipulate Oil Market
- Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project
- OGA Investigating Suspected Breach
- BP and Aker Exploring Aker BP Stake Sale
- Asking Africa to Leave Oil in Ground Sparks Debate
- Var Energi Targeting Net-Zero From Its 35 Oil And Gas Fields By 2030
- OPEC+ Focused on Steady Supply of Oil Not Prices
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices
- Biden Quest for Oil Relief Turns to Tuesday Data
- Look For Continued Pacing Towards $100 Oil
- Airlines Act as If $80 Oil Is Heading Higher
- Permian Sees 70 Percent Drop in Methane Emissions Intensity
- Granholm Comments on Passing of Infrastructure Deal
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report