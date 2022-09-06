OPEC+ Flags Adverse Impact of Volatility

OPEC+ decided to request the chairman to consider calling for an OPEC+ meeting anytime to address market developments.

The latest OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting, which was held on September 5, noted the adverse impact of volatility, the decline in liquidity on the current oil market and the need to support the market’s stability and its efficient functioning, OPEC outlined.

According to a statement posted on OPEC’s website following the session, the meeting noted that higher volatility and increased uncertainties require the continuous assessment of market conditions and a readiness to make immediate adjustments to production in different forms, if needed.

“OPEC+ has the commitment, the flexibility, and the means within the existing mechanisms of the declaration of cooperation to deal with these challenges and provide guidance to the market,” OPEC said in the statement.

At the meeting, OPEC+ decided to revert to the production level of August 2022 for the month of October 2022, outlining that the upward adjustment of 100,000 barrels per day to the production level was only intended for the month of September 2022. The group also decided to request the chairman to consider calling for an OPEC+ meeting anytime to address market developments, if necessary, and to hold the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting on October 5.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have the joint highest “required production” for October, at 11.004 million barrels per day, according to a production table posted on OPEC’s website.

In a report sent to Rigzone on Monday, prior to OPEC+’s latest meeting, BofA Global Research highlighted that there were strong political, economic, strategic, and financial arguments to avoid implementing a production cut.

“With global energy prices at exceptionally high levels due to the unfolding European gas and power crisis, a move by OPEC+ now to curb crude volumes could spook Washington, Brussels, and even Beijing,” BofA Global Research stated in the report.

“In addition, OPEC+ government coffers are broadly in very good shape after Brent averaged $104 per barrel so far this year. Meanwhile, upstream capex has recovered a bit as well from the abysmal levels of 2020/21, with some OPEC+ members leading the charge and presumably wanting to grow market share into 2030, another reason to hold off on a cut for now,” BofA Global Research added.

“Still, the main arguments against a production cut are economic. There is simply too much uncertainty around fundamentals going into the winter,” BofA Global Research continued.

