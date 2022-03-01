OPEC+ Expected to Agree Modest Supply Boost
OPEC and its allies are expected to agree another modest increase in oil production even as the shockwaves from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine send prices above $100 a barrel.
The 23-nation coalition led by Saudi Arabia will on Wednesday likely ratify a further formal hike of 400,000 barrels a day for April as it continues to revive output halted during the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. In practice the increment is likely to be considerably smaller, as many members are struggling to restore supplies.
While Riyadh has come under pressure from the U.S. and other key consumers to cool oil’s rally and ease inflationary pressure by opening the taps more quickly, delegates have signaled the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will continue to move cautiously. While the Russia invasion has sent prices rocketing, it hasn’t yet led to genuine loss of barrels from the market.
In any case, with Russia as the coalition’s second-biggest member it might be difficult for the group to collectively agree on an action to appease the U.S., given the stark split between Moscow and the international community over its military aggression.
America and other nations have imposed sanctions on Russia, including on some of its central bank’s assets and other financial institutions. While the current restrictions don’t extend to energy, buyers, traders and shipowners are becoming increasingly wary of dealing with Russian commodities.
Only one of the 18 respondents to the survey predicted that OPEC+ would agree an increase bigger than the scheduled 400,000 barrels a day, without specifying how much.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Russian Energy Reliability Now a Market Driver
- Energy Majors Exiting Russian Interests
- This is the Only Thing That Can Restrain Oil
- Will Boycotts of Russia Oil and Gas Exports Develop?
- USA Frac Vet in Ukraine Maneuvers to Keep Gas Flowing
- Exxon Sheds Nigerian Onshore And Shallow Water Operations
- USA and Allies Discuss 60MM Barrel Reserve Release
- USA Adds Several More Rigs
- Russia Energy Supplies Very Much at Risk
- Exxon To Expand LaBarge CCS Facility In Wyoming
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- BP Starts Producing From Gulf Of Mexico Project
- Massive Gas Imports Route May Stop at Any Point
- WATCH: Bombs Light Up Ukraine as Oil Soars Past $100
- All Bets Are Off Says Energy Expert
- Top Headlines: TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find and More
- Venezuela Oil Sector Mounts Unlikely Recovery
- U.S. Becomes Largest Source Of LNG For EU And UK In 2021
- Russia Response Could See Oil Burst Through $100
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well