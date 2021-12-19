OPEC+ DOC Turns 5

The Declaration of Cooperation (DOC) between OPEC Member Countries and 10 non-OPEC oil-producing countries turned five this month, OPEC highlighted.

OPEC Member Countries and Azerbaijan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Equatorial Guinea (which later joined OPEC), Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan gathered in Vienna, Austria, to agree the deal back in December 2016. The birth of the DOC built on the ‘Algiers Accord’, signed in Algeria on September 28, 2016, and the subsequent ‘Vienna Agreement’, decided on November 30 of the same year in Vienna at the 171st Meeting of the OPEC Conference, OPEC outlined.

The inaugural OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting saw participating countries take several decisions in view of oil market conditions and prospects in the short and medium terms, as well as in recognition of the need for joint cooperation by oil producers to achieve sustainable oil market stability in the interest of producers, consumers, investors and the global economy, OPEC noted.

“The Declaration of Cooperation is an unprecedented collaborative framework of leading oil producers that saw the need to come together during a critical juncture in the global oil industry,” OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said in an organization statement.

“If it was not for this group of countries and the courageous act that they have undertaken, the oil sector would, without a doubt, be in a different situation,” he added in the statement.

“Looking back to 2016, very few believed that the collaborative efforts would grow and evolve into a major, robust cooperative force to help restore much needed stability in the global oil market. However, the 23 oil-producing countries have continued to rise to the challenges they have encountered, including instrumenting effective and visionary policies to combat the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Barkindo went on to say.

In response to the oil market contraction caused by the pandemic, the DoC’s 23 countries adopted the largest in size and longest in time voluntary oil production adjustment in the history of OPEC and the oil industry, OPEC noted. The organization stated that these efforts have supported the global pandemic recovery process and were recognized at the highest levels of government and by other international organizations and academia.

The last OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was held via videoconference on December 2. The meeting technically remains in session, according to an OPEC release earlier this month, with an additional meeting planned for January 4, 2022.

Globally, as of December 17, 5.14pm CET, there have been 271.9 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 5.3 million deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). A total of 8.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered around the world, as of December 16 WHO data shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com