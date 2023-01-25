OPEC+ Delegates Expect Committee to Recommend Steady Output
OPEC+ delegates said they expect an advisory committee of ministers to recommend keeping oil production levels unchanged when they meet next week amid a tentative recovery in global demand.
Saudi Arabia and its partners will hold a review of output levels on Feb. 1, after agreeing significant cutbacks late last year to keep world crude markets in balance. Delegates from the group said privately that they expect the panel of ministers to maintain the status quo, as they await clarity on the recovery in consumption in China and the impact of sanctions on Russian supply.
International oil prices have climbed in the past two weeks, nearing $90 a barrel as China — the world’s biggest oil importer — abandons almost three years of strict anti-Covid restrictions. Still, the path of recovery remains uncertain as the country faces a resurgence of virus cases, prompting the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to stay conservative.
At the same time, OPEC+ is waiting to see the full impact of European Union sanctions on member-country Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Measures targeting its crude oil sales took effect in December and restrictions on its trade in refined products will arrive next month, but so far Russian shipments have been surprisingly resilient.
“OPEC+ looks increasingly likely to keep output levels unchanged even after the scheduled meeting,” Raad Alkadiri, an analyst at consultant Eurasia Group, said in a report. “Prices have firmed, supply remains tight, and significant levels of uncertainty prevail for both supply and demand.”
A decision to hold steady by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee when it convenes online next week would be consistent with signals from top officials in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said earlier this month that he is “cautiously optimistic” on the global economy as the nascent rebound in China is tempered by weakness in advanced economies. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman insisted last month that OPEC+ will be “proactive and preemptive” to keep markets in equilibrium.
“All signs indicate that Saudi Arabia is seeking to stick with the policy of preemption for now and keep production constraints in place until there are clear indications that there is sufficient demand for additional supply,” said Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Energy Aspects Ltd. predict that OPEC+ will only start to reverse its supply curbs — formally about 2 million barrels a day — and increase production in the second half of the year, when accelerating demand will tighten the market. The 23-nation alliance is scheduled to meet at OPEC’s Vienna headquarters in early June to review production levels for the remainder of 2023.
--With assistance from Paul Wallace.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- USA Drops Rigs
- Norway Gas Riches Spur a Wave of Bullish Currency Calls
- BofA Flags Energy Price Trend
- Envoy Says USA to Boost Pressure on China to Stop Importing Iran Oil
- This Will Be The Decade Of Energy Storage, Woodmac Believes
- India Becomes Largest Importer Of Russian Crude
- COPL Starts Oil Production At Cole Creek Unit In Wyoming
- YouGov Reveals Most Popular Energy and Utilities Cos in UK
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
- Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
- Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023
- Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market
- Large Inventory Build Couldn't Push Prices Lower This Week
- US Climate Bill To Boost Renewables Investment To $114B By 2031
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall