OPEC Continues Optimistic View

OPEC is continuing its “notoriously” optimistic view, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil market analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu, who expressed the view in a comment sent to Rigzone following the group’s latest virtual meeting this week.

Masiu highlighted that “key members” of the group see oil demand already nearing pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of this year, but Rystad doesn’t see it recovering that quickly, Masiu outlined.

“The recovery is evidently taking its time to fully manifest as Covid-19 shows its teeth again,” Masiu said in the statement.

“While OPEC+ seem to assume that the market will close the year almost balanced and draws will become the norm left and right, we see the market returning to a mini glut,” the Rystad analyst added in the statement.

Masiu noted that Rystad’s liquids balances suggest moderate oversupply in the next three months as its base case scenario now includes a mild effect of a second wave of the pandemic.

“Demand just cannot recover as quickly when restrictions are in place,” Masiu stated.

“Even if industry resumes, transport, namely aviation and road fuels, cannot keep up oil consumption in such conditions,” Masiu added.

The Rystad analyst said OPEC recognizes a risk from Covid-19’s second wave but added that the group does not seem to want to change policy.

“Surprising? Not much. Months ago it also took the alliance quite some time to take action,” Masiu stated.

“The group does not want to rush into action that will damage again profits further and is likely to react with new measures only as a last resort,” Masiu added.

“But currently prices have somewhat recovered and the market is not as fragile as in the end of the first quarter,” Masiu went on to say.

Last month, Rystad outlined that oil demand in 2020 could lose an additional 2.5 million barrels per day in a second Covid-19 wave scenario. Earlier this week, Wood Mackenzie’s director of Americas gas and LNG research, Dulles Wang, revealed that the company’s Brent oil price forecast would be significantly affected in a second lockdown wave scenario.

As of August 21, 10:25am CEST, there have been 22.4 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 788,503 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). In an update posted on August 17, WHO noted that in the seven days prior, the number of reported daily cases had “rapidly increased”.

