OPEC Concerned About Demand Slowdown in USA, Europe
OPEC’s top official said slowing oil demand in Europe and the US are posing a concern for the global market, even as Asia experiences “phenomenal” growth.
“We see a divided market — almost like two markets,” OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference Tuesday. Ensuring “security of demand” in regions where inflation is crimping consumption is as critical as ensuring supplies, he said.
For now, though, rebounding demand in Asia will help keep the market broadly balanced in the first half of the year, with global consumption seen rising by 2.3 million barrels a day to average 101.87 million barrels a day in 2023, according to the latest report from OPEC’s Vienna-based secretariat. After that, the market is expected to tighten as global inventories decline and the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, aims to keep production levels unchanged for the rest of the year.
Al-Ghais on Tuesday cautioned that the lack of investment in new production capacity is threatening global energy security. OPEC holds about 3.5 million barrels of idled capacity, or about 4% of total global output, according to the International Energy Agency in Paris. Many OPEC members, such as Angola and Nigeria, are unable to produce in line with their output quotas as they wrestle with inadequate investment and operational disruptions.
While the alliance known as OPEC+ is critical to market stability, “we can’t shoulder this alone,” said Al-Ghais, who has previously described his outlook for this year as one of “cautious optimism.”
The group is due to hold an online monitoring meeting to review market conditions early next month, followed by a full ministerial conference in June to set policy for the rest of the year.
Al-Ghais said one of his top priorities as head of the cartel is to transform the oil sector’s public image from that of a polluter to an active participant in the energy transition. To that end, he has established the group’s first “environmental matters” department.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- China Has Played Key Role in Rebalancing Crude Market
- Shell Makes Deepwater Discovery Offshore Namibia
- Houston Based Company Buys 37 PSVs for $577MM
- Fitch Solutions Reiterates 2023 Gasoline Price Forecast
- EU to Flex Collective Buying Clout in Gas Market
- Large Amounts of Russia Oil Still Being Switched Off Spain
- French Energy System Disrupted by Strikes
- TotalEnergies Buys Polish Biogas Producer PGB
- Are Enough Young People Entering the Oil and Gas Workforce?
- Pantheon Resumes Production at Alkaid #2 Well
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- Is Black Sea a No-Go Area for Oil, Gas Workers Right Now?
- Hot USA LNG Labor Market Incoming
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- Texas Prepares Emergency Response Ahead of Severe Storm
- Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil, Gas Production Is Not Healthy
- Top Headlines: Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Oil Market Hits and Misses
- UAE Officials Deny Report They're Considering Quitting OPEC
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts