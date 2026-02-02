Oil & Gas News

Eight OPEC+ countries met virtually on February 1 'to review global market conditions and outlook', a statement posted on OPEC's site highlighted.

A statement posted on OPEC’s website on February 1 revealed that, in a meeting held on Sunday, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman “reaffirmed their decision on 2 November 2025 to pause production increments in March 2026 due to seasonality”.

According to a table accompanying the statement, “required production” in March this year is 10.103 million barrels per day for Saudi Arabia, 9.574 million barrels per day for Russia, 4.273 million barrels per day for Iraq, 3.411 million barrels per day for the UAE, 2.580 million barrels per day for Kuwait, 1.569 million barrels per day for Kazakhstan, 971,000 barrels per day for Algeria, and 811,000 barrels per day for Oman.

The statement highlighted that the eight OPEC+ countries, “which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023”, met virtually on February 1 “to review global market conditions and outlook”. It said the eight participating countries “reiterated that the 1.65 million barrels per day may be returned in part or in full subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner”.

“The countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and retaining full flexibility to continue pausing or reverse the additional voluntary production adjustments, including the previously implemented voluntary adjustments of the 2.2 million barrels per day announced in November 2023,” the statement said.

“The eight countries reiterated their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that will be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee,” it added.

“They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any overproduced volume since January 2024,” it continued.

The statement went on to note that the eight OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings “to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation”, adding that the eight countries will meet on March 1.

A separate statement posted on OPEC’s site on Sunday announced that the 64th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) took place via videoconference that day, adding that the JMMC reviewed the crude oil production data for the months of November and December 2025 “and noted the overall conformity for OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation”.

“The committee reiterated the critical importance of achieving full conformity and compensation, and reviewed the updated compensation schedules,” the statement said.

“The committee also reaffirmed that it will continue to monitor adherence to the production adjustments decided upon at the 38th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) held on 5 December 2024, and the additional voluntary production adjustments announced by some participating OPEC and non-OPEC countries as agreed upon in the 52nd JMMC held on 1 February 2024,” it added.

“The JMMC retains the authority to convene additional meetings or to request an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, as established during the 38th ONOMM held on 5 December 2024,” it continued.

The next meeting of the JMMC is scheduled for April 5, according to the statement.

In another statement posted on OPEC’s site on February 2, the OPEC Secretariat announced that it had received updated compensation plans from Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kazakhstan, and Oman.

A table accompanying this statement showed that these compensation plans amount to a total of 659,000 barrels per day in January 2026, 789,000 barrels per day in February, 665,000 barrels per day in March, 706,000 barrels per day in April, 707,000 barrels per day in May, and 807,000 barrels per day in June.

“As agreed during the virtual meeting held by the eight countries with additional voluntary adjustments, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman on 4 January 2026, the OPEC Secretariat received updated compensation plans,” the OPEC Secretariat said in the statement.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com