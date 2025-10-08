OPAL Fuels, South Jersey Industries Start Up RNG Plant

The facility in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, is expected to produce over 650,000 million British thermal units or more than 4.6 million gasoline gallon equivalent per year of RNG.

OPAL Fuels Inc and infrastructure holding company South Jersey Industries (SJI) have started production at a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, expecting to produce over 650,000 million British thermal units (MMBtu) or more than 4.6 million gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE) per year of biomethane.

"Located at ACUA's [Atlantic County Utilities Authority] solid waste landfill, the RNG facility captures and processes landfill gas into RNG, providing a renewable, lower-carbon fuel alternative to diesel and conventional natural gas", said a joint statement by OPAL, SJI and ACUA.

The project, the first completed under OPAL and SJI's RNG joint venture, introduces RNG to the pipeline system of SJI subsidiary South Jersey Gas, the companies said.

The project also makes ACUA "the first public solid waste facility in New Jersey to host an RNG project", said ACUA president Matthew DeNafo.

A second OPAL-SJI RNG plant is being built at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex solid waste landfill in Florence Township, New Jersey. Expected to come online next year, the Burlington plant will produce up to 0.92 million MMBtu or about 6.5 million GGE of RNG a year.

OPAL will distribute the RNG from the Burlington plant via its fueling station network to heavy-duty trucks, with an expected avoidance of 530,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, the partners said in a statement August 7, 2024, announcing the start of construction.

OPAL and SJI announced their 50-50 joint venture to build and operate RNG facilities on September 21, 2023.

Besides the joint projects with SJI, OPAL is building two more RNG plants. Cottonwood, 100 percent owned by OPAL, will have a capacity of 0.66 million MMBtu per year; start-up is expected 2026. Kirby, also fully owned by OPAL, will also produce up to 0.66 million MMBtu; OPAL expects to begin production 2027.

In the first half of 2025, OPAL saw its RNG production grow 35 percent from January-June 2024 to 2.3 million MMBtu. Quarterly RNG output grew 33 percent against the same three-month period last year to 1.2 million MMBtu.

"The Fuel Station Services segment sold, dispensed, and serviced an aggregate of 40.8 million and 81.4 million GGEs of transportation fuel for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 11 percent and 14 percent respectively, compared to the prior-year period", OPAL reported August 7. "Of this amount, RNG dispensed as a transportation fuel was 20.6 and 40.1 million GGEs, an increase of 10 percent and 14 percent respectively, compared to the prior-year period".

At the end of the second quarter OPAL had 46 fueling stations under construction including 20 owned by the company, according to its quarterly report.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com