OPAL Fuels Secure Long-Term RNG Supply Deal

OPAL Fuels agreed to supply RNG of about 12 million gasoline gallon equivalent to five fueling stations operated by an integrated logistics solutions provider.

OPAL Fuels Inc. has agreed to supply renewable natural gas (RNG) to five fueling stations to an integrated logistics solutions provider. OPAL Fuels said in a media release that the five stations are currently under construction and will also be serviced by the company under existing long-term agreements.

The company said that the new station supply agreement builds upon a decade-long collaboration between the companies in the United States.

The six-year RNG supply agreement anticipates a combined annual volume of approximately 12 million gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE) once all stations are operational, OPAL Fuels said. Two of the new stations are set to be commissioned this month with the remaining three stations over the next six to twelve months, it said. The combined annual volume across the five fueling stations lands at 60 million GGEs.

“This significant agreement with a leading freight logistics provider underscores both their and OPAL’s commitment to decarbonize heavy-duty trucking through RNG”, Adam Comora, Co-CEO of OPAL Fuels, said. “With its proven financial and sustainability benefits, the demand for RNG as a diesel alternative is only set to grow in the coming years. We are thrilled to leverage our vertically integrated platform to provide a ‘Cleaner, Cheaper, Now’ fuel solution helping fleets lower both their operating costs and their carbon footprint”.

OPAL Fuels specializes in the capture and conversion of biogas into low-carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. The company is also a major player in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy-duty trucking and other hard-to-decarbonize industrial sectors.

For the first nine months of 2024, the company sold 54.7 million GGEs as transport fuel, an 81 percent increase compared to the prior-year period. Its Fuel Station Services segment sold, dispensed, and serviced an aggregate of 110.3 million GGEs of transport fuel for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a 13 percent increase compared to the same period the prior year.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com