OPAL Fuels Names New CFO

OPAL Fuels Inc. has named Kazi Hasan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding interim CFO Scott Contino effective February 3, 2025.

Contino, who served as OPAL Fuels interim CFO from October 2023, continues as CFO of OPAL Fuels’ sponsor, Fortistar, OPAL Fuels said in a press release.

With over 25 years in the power, utility, and renewable energy sectors, Hasan brings operational, financial, and strategic leadership experience, the company said. His track record includes creating shareholder value through strategic alignment, disciplined execution, and financial rigor. Having held C-suite roles at major energy infrastructure and growth companies, he has led corporate development, financial operations, capital raising, growth planning, M&A, and investor relations, raising over $30 billion in equity and debt.

At OPAL Fuels, he will play a key role in building on the company's platform and capitalizing on the growing demand for scalable, economical, and lower-carbon energy solutions, the company said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kazi, an accomplished CFO and corporate leader with deep expertise across finance, strategy, and operations within the renewable energy and infrastructure space", Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels, said. "His leadership as a public company executive will be pivotal as we continue to scale our platform, accelerate growth, and maximize shareholder value”.

“I also want to thank Scott Contino for his critical contribution in leading our finance organization while we've continued to build intrinsic value and opportunity for our company and shareholders", Comora added.

"Opal Fuels' ability to capture and convert biogas into cost-effective renewable energy solutions delivers significant value to customers, partners, and society at large striving to achieve decarbonization goals while also strengthening their financial performance. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to working with OPAL Fuels' exceptional executive team to drive financial and operational excellence, strengthen our market leadership, and maximizing shareholder value", Hasan said.

OPAL Fuels noted that before joining the company, Hasan served as Senior Advisor at Fluence Energy and EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Puget Sound Energy and Cleco Energy Utilities in Washington and Louisiana, respectively.

Before these positions, Hasan spent over two decades at the publicly traded AES, holding senior global and regional executive roles, including Global Chief Risk Officer. He has also served on the boards of various public and private companies.

A Chartered Financial Analyst, Hasan holds an engineering degree and multiple master's degrees in business administration and leadership, OPAL Fuels noted.

