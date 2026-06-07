OPAL Fuels, GFL Agree 2 Landfill Gas Projects

GFL and OPAL Fuels agreed on 2 joint projects to enable renewable natural gas production at the Stones Throw Landfill in Tallapoosa County, Alabama and the Grady Road Landfill in Polk County, Georgia.

GFL Environmental Inc and OPAL Fuels LLC have agreed on 2 joint projects to enable renewable natural gas (RNG) production at the Stones Throw Landfill in Tallapoosa County, Alabama and the Grady Road Landfill in Polk County, Georgia.

"The projects together represent nearly 2 million MMBTU [million British thermal units] of plant design capacity and are owned jointly, 50 percent each, by GFL and OPAL Fuels", a joint statement said.

"OPAL Fuels has agreed to market and distribute the full output from the new RNG facilities through its expanding CNG/RNG dispensing network further advancing OPAL Fuels' strategy to drive profitable growth across both upstream production and downstream distribution.

"The new RNG facilities are designed to supply fuel for approximately 800 Class 8 heavy-duty tractors, with such fuel providing better economics than diesel and the added benefits of zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

"The projects are well positioned to supply accelerating fleet conversion activity in the heavy-duty trucking sector which is being driven by higher and volatile diesel pricing, increased regulatory clarity regarding combustion engines, and the availability of next-generation natural gas engine platforms".

Patrick Dovigi, founder and CEO of Vaughan, Ontario-based GFL, said, "These projects support the achievement of GFL's GHG reduction goals including fueling our own CNG fleet from landfill gas produced at our landfills, in addition to generating strong, stable, risk-adjusted returns for many years into the future".

Jonathan Maurer, co-chief executive of White Plains, New York-based OPAL Fuels, said, “Bringing new RNG production online amid accelerating fleet demand reinforces the strength of our vertically integrated model, connecting landfill partners to high-value end markets through our growing fuel station network".

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In the first quarter OPAL Fuels had 2.2 million MMBtu of net design capacity, which it defines as the volume of feedstock biogas a facility can process during the associated period. It produced 1.2 million MMBtu of RNG fuel in January-March 2026, while sales and delivery volumes totaled 17.9 million gallons of gasoline equivalent (GGE) and 39 million GGE respectively, OPAL Fuels said in its quarterly report May 11.

OPAL Fuels said it had invested $24.4 million in RNG projects in construction and OPAL Fuels-owned fueling stations in construction in the first 3 months of 2026, compared to $11.6 million for Q1 2025.

Q1 2026 revenue and net profit year-on-year to $73.38 million and a negative $5.59 million respectively.

"Despite a challenging operating environment in the seasonally soft first quarter, we remain on track to meet our full year guidance", said co-CEO Adam Comora. "Production trends have improved, in line with our expectations, and we are encouraged by the recent firming in environmental credit prices".

Maurer noted, "Given the difficult weather conditions, our RNG facilities performed well, producing more RNG compared with the first quarter of 2025. This performance is due to the meaningful improvements we are making across our operating platform. We expect to see these improvements continue throughout the year".

"In the quarter we completed several financing transactions which added clarity to our capital structure and set us up for continued investment and growth in both our upstream and downstream segments", Maurer added.

Liquidity stood at $232.5 million, consisting of $133.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, $39.3 million of unused credit and $60.0 million of its undrawn preferred stock facility.

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