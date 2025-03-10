OPAL Fuels Expands Canadian RNG Fueling Network

OPAL Fuels Inc. has signed five new fuel station service agreements supporting customer hauling operations in Canada. OPAL Fuels, a provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) to heavy-duty trucking and other hard-to-decarbonize industrial sectors, will design, build, own, and operate these new stations.

The company said in a media release the new stations are expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2025 and are supported by long-term fuel supply agreements. When operational, the five sites will collectively dispense approximately 3.85 million gasoline gallons equivalent (GGE) per year, or approximately 40 million GGE over the term of the contracts, OPAL Fuels said.

“We are enthusiastic about the potential for CNG, and possibly renewable natural gas, as a transportation fuel in Canada and are excited about these new stations”, Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels, said. “With the introduction of the new 15 Liter natural gas engine, favorable economics of CNG versus diesel and growing policy support for low carbon fuels across Canada, the timing is right for this expansion”.

Earlier, the company entered into a joint venture partnership to develop four new landfill RNG production projects. OPAL's 50 percent share of the four projects represents 1.5 million British thermal units (MMBtu) of aggregate annual design capacity. The company is in the process of conducting development and engineering work on the sites and anticipates beginning construction throughout 2025. When fully operational, the total output from these facilities would be approximately 20 million GGE annually, the company said.

