Onshore Wind Supply Chain Pains To Persist In 2023

The onshore wind industry was hit by profit margin pressure in 2022 with supply chain challenges pressuring the sector. Heading into 2023, those issues will persist, Wood Mackenzie said.

Woodmac stated that western wind turbine manufacturers and their suppliers faced a difficult year, despite sustained efforts to increase prices considering global supply chain challenges. The Chinese onshore wind industry could now leverage its low-cost position and economies of scale to approach global markets, threatening the market share of entrenched OEMs.

The analyst company provided several key things to look for in the year ahead in the onshore wind energy market.

Onshore wind supply chain pain in 2023, but profitability turnaround begins

Woodmac reminded that 2022 was a disastrous year for wind supply chain profitability. The largest western wind turbine OEMs accumulated billions in losses over the course of the year, leading many to close factories, lay off employees, and increase pricing for wind turbine equipment.

The reasons for these struggles are multi-faceted but primarily tied to supply chain issues, raw material inflation, dramatic increases in specialized logistics costs, and a backlog of unfavorably priced supply contracts. These issues are expected to linger into at least the first half of 2023.

However, the company expects to see a profit turnaround and pathway to growth in 2023. Policy clarity in the US in the form of guidance from the US treasury on domestic content incentives should lead to a rush of new turbine orders in early 2023. Permitting acceleration in the EU will also likely lead to a significant increase in orders there. Supply chain constraints and raw material price volatility should subside in 2023.

Wind PPA and auction prices will rise

Capex increases will ultimately propel power prices up for wind energy projects. Western turbine OEMs have been raising turbine prices in reaction to sustained supply chain and profitability challenges. The rise in prices has led to a drop in new orders, but it will ultimately drive wind energy offtake agreement power prices higher in the long term.

Undersubscribed auctions in Europe will drive auction price caps higher. Spain, Germany, and France have all experienced severely undersubscribed renewable power auctions in 2022. Many developers view historically high merchant power prices as a more attractive option for long-term contracts, particularly with current price ceilings in place. Many auction price caps will be increased in response to low subscription levels.

Strong demand from corporate and institutional offtakers will prompt a power purchase agreement (PPA) price premium.

Chinese wind firms are set to take market share from western OEMs

Chinese OEMs are gaining strength while western OEMs are on the ropes. Economies of scale in the Chinese supply chain, reduced exposure to raw material inflation, and lower logistics volatility has delivered profitability that contrasts with the significant losses their counterparts in the west have suffered.

What’s more, Chinese OEMs are leapfrogging western technology. The average turbine size for orders placed in China for 2022 was over 5.4 MW, which eclipses the 4.2 MW average rating for western OEMs. This discrepancy contrasts the historical trends, where the Chinese market has traditionally deployed smaller turbines.

