Onshore US Operators to Report Flaring Data

A coalition of U.S. oil and gas companies called The Environmental Partnership has launched a new program under which they will report data to gauge annual progress in reducing flaring in their upstream operations, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported Wednesday.

“This commitment to reduce flaring builds on the industry’s progress in reducing methane emissions and is the latest example of how companies are constantly innovating to improve environmental performance while delivering affordable, reliable energy around the world,” Matthew Todd, the partnership’s director, remarked in an API written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Under the new Flare Management Program, The Environmental Partnership member companies will advance best practices to lower flare volumes, promote beneficial use of associated gas and improve flare reliability and efficiency when flaring does occur, API noted. The organization, which helps to administer the partnership, explained that companies typically resort to flaring:

when there is a lack of gas gathering lines or processing capacity

during facility or gathering maintenance

during unplanned events for safety measures to alleviate pressure.

API pointed out that flaring is the safer environmental option in the above instances, noting that flaring – burning – the gas releases fewer greenhouse gases into the air than venting.

“While U.S. operators have proven it’s possible to increase production while also reducing flaring, our participating companies share the community, shareholder, regulatory and environmental perspective that flaring must be reduced,” commented Vanessa Ryan, manager of Chevron’s (NYSE: CVX) carbon reduction team and chair of The Environmental Partnership.

Flare Management Program participants have committed to report data to calculate flare intensity, which measures flare volumes relative to production, API stated. The organization added the program will analyze and aggregate the data for its annual report, using insights from participants’ combined actions and reporting to better understand and identify additional flaring-reduction opportunities for the industry. The partnership comprises more than 80 companies, including large and small operators active in every major U.S. oil and gas basin.

“This new Flare Management Program is another tool that will deliver invaluable data to better understand the cause, our progress and inform the future actions needed to minimize flaring,” concluded Mike Smith, an environmental health and safety professional at Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and lead for the flare-reduction effort.

Additional information about the Flare Management Program appears on The Environmental Partnership website