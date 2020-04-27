ONS 2020 Canceled Due to Pandemic
The organizers of ONS 2020 have revealed that the event has been canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Norwegian authorities prohibited all events of more than 500 people until September 1 on Saturday, which led to the cancelation of the event. ONS 2020 was due to take place in Stavanger, Norway, from August 31 to September 3.
“It is with a heavy heart we have to cancel ONS 2020,” ONS CEO and President Leif Johan Sevland said in an organization statement.
“This is the first time in our 46-year-long history that we have been forced to cancel. ONS is of great importance for many, however health and safety must come first,” Sevland added.
ONS gathers around 70,000 people from over 100 countries during its running period, according to the event’s organizers, who stated that with the situation of the global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic it would be impossible to go through with this year’s planned event.
ONS organizers said they will try to bring some of the program for this year’s event in digital formats and added that they will continue work to bring “the best possible ONS 2022 event”.
According to its website, ONS is one of the largest gatherings for the international energy community. The event – which comprises an exhibition, conference and festival – was first held in 1974 and has been a biennial occasion ever since.
As of April 26, there have been 2.8 million confirmed cases of the virus globally, with 193,710 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Norway has registered 7,467 confirmed cases and 193 deaths, as of April 26, WHO data shows.
Several oil and gas related events have already been canceled due to the virus, including OTC 2020, CERAWeek 2020 and Oil & Gas UK’s breakfast briefings in both Aberdeen and London.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
