ONGC Employees Abducted

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) revealed Wednesday that three of its employees were abducted by “unknown armed miscreants”.

The abduction took place on an ONGC rig site in the Lakwa field in the early hours of April 21, the company outlined. The abducted employees were taken in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC, which was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border, according to ONGC.

A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police, the company noted. Higher officials of the state police were said to be on site on Wednesday and ONGC said local administration had also been informed about the incident. The company said it was in constant touch with the higher authorities.

Of the three abducted employees, two are junior engineer assistants and the other is a junior technician, the company revealed. No updates regarding the abductions had been posted by the company at the time of writing on April 22.

ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India and contributes around 71 percent to Indian domestic production, according to the company’s website, which highlights that the business has around 28,500 employees. The company noted that it has been exploring and producing oil and gas in Upper Assam since the early 1960s.

ONGC is registered in New Delhi, India, and has offices all around the country. The company is headed by Subhash Kumar, who assumed the post of chairman and managing director of the company earlier this month, succeeding Shashi Shanker. He first joined ONGC back in 1985 as a finance and accounts officer and has served in several different capacities at the business.

