ONGC Employees Abducted
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) revealed Wednesday that three of its employees were abducted by “unknown armed miscreants”.
The abduction took place on an ONGC rig site in the Lakwa field in the early hours of April 21, the company outlined. The abducted employees were taken in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC, which was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border, according to ONGC.
A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police, the company noted. Higher officials of the state police were said to be on site on Wednesday and ONGC said local administration had also been informed about the incident. The company said it was in constant touch with the higher authorities.
Of the three abducted employees, two are junior engineer assistants and the other is a junior technician, the company revealed. No updates regarding the abductions had been posted by the company at the time of writing on April 22.
ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India and contributes around 71 percent to Indian domestic production, according to the company’s website, which highlights that the business has around 28,500 employees. The company noted that it has been exploring and producing oil and gas in Upper Assam since the early 1960s.
ONGC is registered in New Delhi, India, and has offices all around the country. The company is headed by Subhash Kumar, who assumed the post of chairman and managing director of the company earlier this month, succeeding Shashi Shanker. He first joined ONGC back in 1985 as a finance and accounts officer and has served in several different capacities at the business.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- ONGC Employees Abducted
- $280MM ExxonMobil Cuba Lawsuit Can Proceed
- API Reveals 2020 Pipeline Safety Award Winners
- Welltec Signs Significant Aramco Deal
- North Sea Field Gets Life Extension
- Aker BP Awards Contract for Offshore Norway Well
- Will Aramco Sell Stakes in Upstream Assets?
- Pro-Pemex Bill Clears Mexico's Lower House
- GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
- Woodside CEO Retiring in June
- Shell and Harbour Team Up for UK Project
- USA Selling up to 9MM Barrels from Reserve
- Former Enron Trader Sees Change in Houston Oil Patch
- DOE Pledges $162MM to Decarbonize Cars and Trucks
- Offshore Gabon Contract Goes to Maersk Drilling
- Pavilion Energy Imports Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
- Coast Guard Suspends Gulf of Mexico Search
- Maersk Drilling Enters Market with New Customer
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax