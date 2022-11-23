OneSubsea Scores Contract for BP Cypre Gas Project
SLB, a global technology company, SLB, said its OneSubsea business and Subsea Integration Alliance have secured a contract for BP’s Cypre gas project offshore Trinidad & Tobago.
The contract scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea production systems and subsea pipelines.
The award represents Subsea Integration Alliance’s first fully integrated EPCI single contract with BP and the alliance’s first development in the Caribbean nation. The Subsea Integration Alliance team delivered the initial front-end engineering and design phase for the project and will now transition into the full EPCI phase. Offshore installation is scheduled to commence in 2024.
OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems business of SLB, will deliver the subsea production systems, which will include seven horizontal subsea tree systems, subsea controls and connection systems, distribution and control systems and aftermarket services. Subsea7, also part of Subsea Integration Alliance, will deliver the subsea pipelines for the project.
“By leveraging early engagement, digital solutions and field-proven, standard equipment, we were able to quickly define the development concept for BP's Cypre project and place early orders for key components, derisking the project timeline,” said Don Sweet, director of SLB’s Subsea Production Systems business.
“BP’s Cypre project is a prime example of our ability to harness the key strengths of Subsea Integration Alliance: Subsea7 with its expertise in executing complex EPCI projects and OneSubsea’s fast-track delivery of subsea production systems,” said Subsea Integration Alliance Chief Executive Officer Olivier Blaringhem. “Combined, we are delivering a refined solution that enables early first gas.”
