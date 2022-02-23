One Out, One In As Trinity Shuffles Board Of Directors
A non-executive director of Trinidad and Tobago-focused oil production company Trinity Exploration & Production has stepped down from his role, with a replacement already named.
Trinity said that, after serving on the board for over five years, David Segel was stepping down from his position as a Non-Executive Director of the company.
The company added that Segel would remain fully supportive of Trinity’s long-term strategy and had worked closely with the board to find a suitably qualified replacement.
Following a thorough independent search process, the company appointed Kaat Van Hecke as an Independent Non-Executive Director, replacing Segel, with immediate effect.
Van Hecke will also sit on the Audit and Remuneration Committees of the board and will become the board member responsible for oversight of the HSSE function.
Van Hecke has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has a strong operations background, having started her career as a Production Engineer with ExxonMobil and Shell in Europe and Nigeria.
She was also the Operations Planning Manager at Sakhalin Energy – in the far east of Russia – where she played a key integration role in the start-up of the 450,000 boepd company. Later, in OMV, Van Hecke led the first strategic review and new corporate planning cycle for Upstream and later became Senior Vice President of Upstream in Austria.
Van Hecke also has public company experience and currently holds independent Non-Executive Director roles at Nostrum Oil & Gas and Glover Gas & Power B.V. / Axxela Limited. During her tenure at Nostrum, she spent nine months as Interim CEO in Kazakhstan whilst a permanent replacement was put in place.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve on the board of Trinity for the past five years and as a shareholder, I look forward to continuing to lend my support where appropriate. I would like to offer my best wishes to the Trinity team as they take the company forward and deliver on their strategic plans,” David Segel said.
“On behalf of the company, I am delighted to welcome Kaat to the team. Kaat has a strong operational and public company background, which will be a great asset as we focus on scaling our business. We would also like to place on record our thanks to David whose support has been instrumental in helping the Company to grow into the entity that it is today,” Nick Clayton, Non-Executive Chairman, added.
