One Killed in Cuba Supertanker Fire

by Andreas Exarheas
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Monday, August 08, 2022
The fire was caused by an electrical discharge at the base of the Matanzas supertanker.

Twenty-four people have been hospitalized and one person has died as a result of a fire at the Matanzas supertanker in Cuba, the official Cuba Presidency Twitter page has revealed.

 

 

On August 6, Susely Morfa González, the first secretariat of CPPCC in the provincial committee of Matanzas, announced in a Tweet that a fire had been caused by an electrical discharge at the base of the Matanzas supertanker.

“Authorities, fire department, MININT, the FAR are on the spot. Confidence that the situation will be controlled,” González tweeted at the time.

 

 

In a pinned Tweet on the Cuba Presidency Twitter page, which was posted earlier today, the government highlighted that the Provincial Defense Council of Matanzas reported that a third fuel tank at the site had not collapsed and revealed that there had been an oil spill from a separate tank.

 

 

In a statement posted on its Twitter page on August 7, Unión Eléctrica de Cuba, part of Cuba’s ministry of energy and mines, noted “at Matanzas the CTE Antonio Guiteras is generating in a stable way”.

“The fuel that is pumped is greater than that which is consumed, therefore, its levels increase and the supply is ensured so that it continues to generate stable power for the National Electric System,” the organization added.

 

 

In a statement posted on Cuba’s ministry of foreign affairs website on August 8, EmbaCuba Seychelles stated that Cuba was receiving “constant expressions of solidarity and support from governments, personalities, diverse organizations, embassies and foreign friends, as well as from Cubans living abroad, in view of the moments of pain and anguish it is suffering due to the large-scale fire at the Matanzas supertanker base”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com


