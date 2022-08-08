One Killed in Cuba Supertanker Fire

The fire was caused by an electrical discharge at the base of the Matanzas supertanker.

Twenty-four people have been hospitalized and one person has died as a result of a fire at the Matanzas supertanker in Cuba, the official Cuba Presidency Twitter page has revealed.

Parte oficial de @MINSAPCuba hasta las 7 pm:



📍24 pacientes hospitalizados

📍16 de cuidados

📍5 críticos

📍2 graves pic.twitter.com/utszsw7kiJ — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 8, 2022

On August 6, Susely Morfa González, the first secretariat of CPPCC in the provincial committee of Matanzas, announced in a Tweet that a fire had been caused by an electrical discharge at the base of the Matanzas supertanker.

“Authorities, fire department, MININT, the FAR are on the spot. Confidence that the situation will be controlled,” González tweeted at the time.

Incendio provocado por una descarga eléctrica en la base de super tanquero #Matanzas. Autoridades, cuerpo de bomberos, MININT, la FAR estamos en el lugar. Confianza que la situación se va a controlar #FuerzaMatanzas #Cuba #Matanzas @DiazCanelB @DrRobertoMOjeda pic.twitter.com/OCxqMxtIlx — Susely Morfa González (@SuselyMorfaG) August 6, 2022

In a pinned Tweet on the Cuba Presidency Twitter page, which was posted earlier today, the government highlighted that the Provincial Defense Council of Matanzas reported that a third fuel tank at the site had not collapsed and revealed that there had been an oil spill from a separate tank.

🚨🚨



El Consejo de Defensa Provincial de #Matanzas informa que el tercer tanque de combustible no ha colapsado.



Hubo un derramamiento de petróleo del segundo tanque.



Se trabaja de manera intensa y efectiva por controlarlo.#NoticiaEnDesarrollo — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 8, 2022

In a statement posted on its Twitter page on August 7, Unión Eléctrica de Cuba, part of Cuba’s ministry of energy and mines, noted “at Matanzas the CTE Antonio Guiteras is generating in a stable way”.

“The fuel that is pumped is greater than that which is consumed, therefore, its levels increase and the supply is ensured so that it continues to generate stable power for the National Electric System,” the organization added.

En #Matanzas la CTE Antonio Guiteras está generando de forma estable. El combustible que se bombea es superior al que se consume, por tanto, aumentan sus niveles y se asegura el suministro para que continúe generando establemente al Sistema Eléctrico Nacional.#FuerzaMatanzas pic.twitter.com/zsUdfKHQsV — Unión Eléctrica (@OSDE_UNE) August 7, 2022

In a statement posted on Cuba’s ministry of foreign affairs website on August 8, EmbaCuba Seychelles stated that Cuba was receiving “constant expressions of solidarity and support from governments, personalities, diverse organizations, embassies and foreign friends, as well as from Cubans living abroad, in view of the moments of pain and anguish it is suffering due to the large-scale fire at the Matanzas supertanker base”.

