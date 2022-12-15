One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
Film-Ocean Ltd, an independent subsea contractor providing ROV inspection and intervention services, has told Rigzone that one person has been fatally wounded and another has been injured “following a non-work-related incident on an offshore installation off Qatar”.
“A third person has been taken into police custody and is assisting Qatari authorities with their inquiries,” Film-Ocean said in a statement sent to Rigzone.
The injured worker received treatment in hospital in Qatar, but has since been released, according to Film-Ocean, which noted that all three personnel were contracted to the company and were working on the platform at the time of the incident, “which was reported around 0140hrs Arabia Standard Time on Monday, December 12”.
“The next of kin of those involved have been informed, and the company is working to ensure they receive the appropriate support,” Film-Ocean said.
“Film-Ocean is liaising with the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), as well as other stakeholders, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The company will be making no further statement at this time, and the families of those involved have requested that their privacy is respected,” the company added.
In a statement sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, an FCDO Spokesperson said, “we are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities”.
Rigzone has sent emails to several departments of Qatar’s Interior Ministry asking for further information on the incident. At the time of writing, the ministry has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
