OMV To Supply Ryanair With Sustainable Aviation Fuel

International oil and gas company OMV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to low-cost airline Ryanair across Austria, Germany, and Romania.

While the limited production of SAF remains a global aviation issue, this MoU agreement gives Ryanair access to purchase up to 53 million gallons of fuel from OMV over the next eight years starting in 2023. This would account for a total CO2 reduction of over 400,000 tons.

This MoU demonstrates Ryanair’s continued progress towards its target of using 12.5 percent SAF by 2030 and the airline and OMV’s wider shared ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Ryanair has already significantly advanced these commitments by partnering with Trinity College Dublin to open the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre and investing $22 billion in its fleet, which offers 4 percent more seats while burning 16 percent less fuel.

OMV is implementing numerous measures to achieve its ambitious strategic sustainability goals and SAF makes an essential contribution to this transformation. Based on the strategic outlook for the aviation sector, OMV sees sustainable aviation fuel as an important addition to its future jet fuel range.

This portfolio upgrade is in line with OMV’s commitment to becoming a net-zero company by no later than 2050 – for Scope 1,2, and 3. Clear medium and long-term emission reduction targets have been defined for this purpose as part of the OMV Strategy 2030. The planned scale-up of SAF production to 700,000 tons in 2030 will play an important role in achieving these goals.

“We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint as well as supporting our customers in reducing theirs. This Memorandum of Understanding is a great opportunity to accelerate both companies' sustainability efforts. Sustainable aviation fuel significantly reduces CO2 emissions, and we are delighted to collaborate with strong partners like Ryanair and to provide solutions for the sustainable development of the aviation industry,” Nina Marczell, OMV Vice President for Aviation, Fuels Distributor, and Public Sector, said.

“SAF is a cornerstone of our Pathway to Net Zero decarbonization strategy and we are committed to increasing our use of SAF over the coming years, a commitment that this agreement will play an instrumental role in. We are delighted with the investment and scaling of OMV’s innovative SAF production across Europe. OMV is a key partner for us in Austria, Germany, and Romania and we look forward to growing this partnership as Europe’s largest airline,” Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability Thomas Fowler added.

