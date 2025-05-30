OMV to Build Major Green Hydrogen Plant in Lower Austria

With a capacity of 23,000 metric tons a year, it would be the biggest European electrolytic facility to produce renewable hydrogen.

OMV AG has made a final investment decision to proceed with the construction of an electrolysis facility in Bruck an der Leitha, Lower Austria.

The 140-MW electrolyzer - a facility that splits water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen through electricity - is planned to produce up to 23,000 metric tons a year of green hydrogen.

Expected to start production 2027, the project will use wind, solar and hydro power. It would be the biggest European electrolytic facility to produce renewable hydrogen, OMV said. Hydrogen produced through electrolysis that runs on renewable power is called green or renewable.

On June 30 OMV announced the start of production at its first commercial-scale green hydrogen facility, built with a capacity of 1,500 metric tons per annum at its Schwechat refinery near Vienna. The plant uses a 10-MW PEM (polymer electrolyte membrane) electrolyzer powered by hydro, solar and wind energy. The process avoids up to 15,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions a year, equivalent to the CO2 consumption of 2,000 persons per year based on a European Union average, according to OMV.

Output from the newly inaugurated facility will be used to decarbonize the refinery and produce more sustainable fuels and chemicals including sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

Martijn van Koten, OMV executive vice president for fuels and chemicals, said of the incoming project, “With this project, we are re-inventing the production of everyday essential fuels and chemical products - a groundbreaking step that demonstrates how industrial innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand”.

“By using green hydrogen in the future, we are making the processes and production of fuels and chemical products more sustainable and are future-proofing our industry.

“Our planned 140 MW electrolysis plant in Bruck an der Leitha will meet a significant share of the hydrogen demand at the OMV Schwechat refinery, reinforcing our role as a pioneer in industrial transformation”.

Also on June 30 OMV and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. PJSC (Masdar) said they had signed a letter of intent to collaborate on producing green hydrogen and derivatives.

The partnership would involve producing synthetic aviation fuel and other synthetic fuels, as well as synthetic chemicals, in Austria, the United Arab Emirates and northern and central Europe.

“By leveraging our combined capabilities, Masdar and OMV are looking to produce green hydrogen and derivatives at industrial scale, supporting decarbonization efforts and building the green hydrogen value chain”, Masdar chief green hydrogen officer Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi said.

Along with the 10-MW electrolyzer, OMV also put into operation a plant that uses its proprietary ReOil technology to convert hard-to-recycle plastics into virgin-quality products.

“By strengthening the link between refining and chemical production, we unlock greater efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability”, chair and chief executive Alfred Stern said. “This is how we turn molecules into value - and strategy into meaningful impact”.

