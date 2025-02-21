OMV Petrom Starts Building SAF, HVO Unit at Romania Refinery

OMV Petrom began construction of a SAF and renewable diesel unit with a combined capacity of 250,000 metric tons a year at its Petrobrazi refinery in Romania.

OMV Petrom SA has begun constructing a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel unit with a combined capacity of 250,000 metric tons a year at its Petrobrazi refinery in Romania.

“This new facility will position OMV Petrom as the first major producer of sustainable fuels in the Southeast Europe”, the integrated energy company said in an online statement. Production is expected to start 2028.

OMV Petrom, majority-owned by Austria’s state-backed OMV AG with investment from Romania’s government, will also build two green hydrogen production facilities at the refinery. Along with investment in the SAF and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) unit, OMV Petrom is pouring EUR 750 million ($784.92 million).

“The flexibility of the new facility allows for the adjustment of the type of raw materials used (used oil, animal fats) and the mix of finished products (SAF and HVO, as well as bio-naphtha and bio-LPG), depending on market requirements and the availability of feedstock”, it said.

OMV Petrom added, “In addition to the development of sustainable fuel production, OMV Petrom is expanding its network of charging points for electric vehicles, aiming for over 5,000 units by 2030 in Romania, compared to approximately 900 currently”.

OMV Petrom chief executive Christina Verchere said, “Sustainable fuels are essential to decarbonize transportation, especially in sectors where electrification is difficult to implement, such as aviation”.

“Between 2022 and 2030, we are allocating 35 percent of our investment budget towards projects that support the energy transition, in Romania and the region”, Verchere added.

Radu Caprau, member of the OMV Petrom executive board responsible for refining and marketing, said, “With the commencement of this very complex project, employing new and innovative technologies, we are proud to lead the way with the first installation of its kind in our operating region”.

Earlier this year OMV Petrom’s 51.16 percent owner OMV and Airbus signed a cooperation agreement to boost the adoption of SAF.

“OMV and Airbus will explore joint solutions to broaden the voluntary access to SAF for various customer groups, aimed at stimulating new demand and thereby supporting large-scale investments in new SAF production facilities”, OMV said in a press release January 16.

“Further, the companies will review opportunities to accelerate the testing, evaluation, and approval of new feedstocks, as well as new production pathways to make SAF available more quickly.

“In addition, both partners commit to jointly raising awareness and understanding of SAF, acknowledging the significant role that regulations and policy play in the transition to renewable fuels”.

The statement added, “Together, they are building a powerful coalition of industry experts to drive innovative solutions that will transform aviation and accelerate the path to a low-carbon future”.

OMV has been producing SAF since 2022 through its Schwechat refinery at home. The facility co-processes locally sourced raw materials such as used cooking oil.

OMV supplies SAF to several airlines in Austria and has secured agreements to deliver a cumulative 1.5 million metric tons by 2030, according to the company.

The ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation adopted October 2024 requires airports in the European Union to gradually raise the share of SAFs in their fuel mix.

Each airport in member states must have at least two percent of SAF in their total consumption starting this year. That must increase to six percent from 2030, to 20 percent from 2035, to 34 percent from 2040, to 42 percent from 2045 and to 70 percent from 2050.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com