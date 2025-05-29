OMV Dividend Raised, 3 Supervisory Board Members Reelected

OMV's annual general meeting agreed on a total dividend of EUR 4.75 ($5.35) per share for the financial year 2024.

OMV AG’s annual general meeting has agreed on a total dividend of EUR 4.75 ($5.35) per share for the financial year 2024. The company said in a media release that consists of a regular dividend of EUR 3.05 ($3.44) and an additional dividend of EUR 1.70 ($1.21). Dividend payment is due by June 10, 2025.

Executive Board and Supervisory Board members were released from their roles for the financial year 2024. KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft in Vienna has been appointed as the auditor, group auditor, and auditor for the consolidated sustainability reporting for the financial year 2025.

Three Supervisory Board members, Elisabeth Stadler, Jean-Baptiste Renard, and Robert Stajic were re-elected, while Hans Joachim Müller was elected to the Supervisory Board for the first time.

Before the meeting Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Alfred Stern decided not to be available for another Executive Board mandate.

Stern has served as CEO of OMV Group since September 1, 2021. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of OMV Petrom and Borealis, and a board member at Air Products and Chemicals in Allentown, United States. OMV said that under his leadership it has become an integrated company for sustainable chemicals, fuels, and energy with a focus on innovative solutions in the circular economy. Amid geopolitical volatility, Stern has accelerated the company’s strategic transformation for the future, the company said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com