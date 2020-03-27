OMV Cuts Spending, Delays Projects
OMV has launched measures to insulate the company’s economic stability and the secure supply of energy.
“We made provisions for every employee to work from home parallel to the national exit restrictions in movement,” Rainer Seele, Chairman of the executive board and CEO, said in a written statement.
“Employees who are critical to the business or supply security are the only ones working in the field and they are subject to stringent safety and hygiene standards – to protect them and to protect all of our partners and customers.”
The company has also taken specific steps to protect its financial position. Broadly, its board has approved an action plan of more than EUR 4 bn for the year 2020. This includes:
- Reduction of around EUR 500 mn in organic investments to below EUR 2 bn in 2020. This is a reduction of more than 20% compared with the original planned investments;
- Cutting costs by EUR 200 mn compared to 2019 (OPEX and exploration);
- Payment of the purchase price for the additional 39% share in Borealis in two tranches, where more than EUR 2 bn will not be due until the end of 2021;
- Postponing investment and acquisition projects totaling EUR 1.5 bn
“These measures will safeguard OMV’s ability to act in this challenging situation,” Seele concluded.
OMV produces and markets oil and gas, and petrochemical solutions. With group sales of EUR 23 bn and a workforce of around 20,000 employees in 2019, OMV Aktiengesellschaft is one of Austria’s largest listed industrial companies.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- Murphy Oil CEO Has Presumptive Covid-19 Diagnosis
- Canadian Crude Costs More to Ship than Buy
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Oil Braces for Biggest Idling of Wells Since 1986
- Mexico LNG Project Proceeds Amid Health Crisis
- Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
- Oil Set to Eke Out Weekly Gain on Risk Rally
- Tailwater Capital Closes $1.1B Midstream Fund
- Petrobras Cuts Capex, Oil Output Amid Market Turmoil
- US Well Services Cutting Costs and Reducing Staff
- Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
- Permian Still Accounts for More Than Half of US Rigs
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- DOE to Max Out Petroleum Reserve
- Texas Railroad Commission Mulls Oil Output Cuts
- Cheap Gasoline Forcing US Refiners to Throttle Back
- Flaring Fighter Powers Coronavirus Vaccine Research
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields