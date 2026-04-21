OMV Appoints Former BP EVP of Products as CEO

OMV appointed Emma Delaney, previously customers and products executive vice president at BP, as Alfred Stern's replacement and the Austrian state-backed energy company's first female CEO.

OMV on Monday appointed Emma Delaney, previously customers and products executive vice president (EVP) at BP PLC, as Alfred Stern's replacement and the Austrian state-backed energy company's first female chief executive officer (CEO).

Stern, OMV CEO since September 2021, will conclude his mandate August 31 as previously announced, OMV confirmed in an online statement Monday. Stern had waived his chance for reappointment last year.

OMV' supervisory board has now formalized Delaney as chair of the executive board and CEO for three years from September 1. Delaney's term is extendible by two years.

"With Emma Delaney, we are gaining a renowned international executive from the energy sector who will further strengthen OMV with fresh momentum during a period of profound transformation", said Lutz Feldmann, chair of OMV's supervisory board. "Due to her professional expertise and extensive international experience, she clearly emerged as the preferred candidate from the search process, in which she also impressed us with her personality".

As EVP of BP's "customers and products" segment, Delaney oversaw the British energy giant's marketing, retailing and oil trading activities.

"I look forward to working with the team to continue to build the next chapter in OMV's story", Delaney said.

Delaney's takeover follows the recent launch of OMV and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's (ADNOC) enlarged polyolefins joint venture. Borouge Group International AG (Borouge International) is "the world's leading pure-play polyolefins company and fourth-largest polyolefins producer with premium products, pioneering technology and a global footprint", OMV and ADNOC said in a joint statement May 31. Borouge International merged OMV-ADNOC joint ventures Borealis GmbH and Borouge PLC and acquired NOVA Chemicals Corp.

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Stern had "spearheaded" the merger, OMV said May 20, 2025 announcing Stern's decision not to renew his term.

Delaney left BP under a new leadership. On April 1, Meg O'Neill, previous CEO of Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd, replaced Murray Auchincloss as CEO. Auchincloss resigned after about two years, having taken over from Bernard Looney in 2023.

BP has yet to confirm Delaney's replacement.

Also on Monday OMV's supervisory board extended chief financial officer (CFO) Reinhard Florey's term by two years with an option for an additional one-year extension. Florey has also been appointed deputy chair of the executive board.

Earlier this month Borouge International appointed Patrick Jany, former executive vice president and CFO of AP Moller-Maersk, as CFO effective May 1.

"Patrick joins Borouge International with more than three decades of international finance leadership across industrial, logistics, and chemical businesses. With 20 years' CFO experience in publicly listed companies, he brings deep financial expertise and a disciplined approach to capital management", said a statement posted by OMV April 15.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com