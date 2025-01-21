OMV, Airbus Partner to Promote SAF Deployment

'OMV and Airbus will explore joint solutions to broaden the voluntary access to SAF for various customer groups, aimed at stimulating new demand and thereby supporting large-scale investments in new SAF production facilities'.

Airbus and OMV AG have signed a cooperation agreement to widen the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“OMV and Airbus will explore joint solutions to broaden the voluntary access to SAF for various customer groups, aimed at stimulating new demand and thereby supporting large-scale investments in new SAF production facilities”, OMV said in an online statement.

“Further, the companies will review opportunities to accelerate the testing, evaluation, and approval of new feedstocks, as well as new production pathways to make SAF available more quickly.

“In addition, both partners commit to jointly raising awareness and understanding of SAF, acknowledging the significant role that regulations and policy play in the transition to renewable fuels”.

The statement added, “Together, they are building a powerful coalition of industry experts to drive innovative solutions that will transform aviation and accelerate the path to a low-carbon future”.

Austria’s state-backed energy company OMV has been producing SAF since 2022 through its Schwechat refinery at home. The facility co-processes locally sourced raw materials such as used cooking oil.

OMV supplies SAF to several airlines in Austria and has secured agreements to deliver a cumulative 1.5 million metric tons by 2030, according to the company.

In Romania, OMV’s majority-owned OMV Petrom SA is undertaking a project to build a plant to produce SAF and renewable diesel, as well as two green hydrogen facilities, at the Petrobrazi refinery. OMV Petrom is an integrated energy company also backed by the Romanian government.

“Transformative partnerships across the aviation value chain are crucial for building a robust SAF industry and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future”, Martijn van Koten, executive vice president for fuels and feedstock at OMV, said of the partnership with European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus.

"Joining forces with OMV, a leading European energy partner, is another important step on our journey towards the production and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels at scale”, said Julie Kitcher, chief sustainability officer at Airbus. “This partnership fits perfectly with Airbus' ambition to enable a global net-zero aviation sector and we look forward to working with OMV to deliver on shared objectives”.

The ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation adopted October 2024 requires airports in the European Union to gradually raise the share of SAFs in their fuel mix.

Each airport in member states must have at least two percent of SAF in their total consumption starting this year. That must increase to six percent from 2030, to 20 percent from 2035, to 34 percent from 2040, to 42 percent from 2045 and to 70 percent from 2050.

Not only biofuels, recycled carbon fuels and synthetic fuels are also considered SAF by the regulation.

