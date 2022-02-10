Omicron Specter Appears to be Waning

The specter of the Omicron variant appears to be waning in many parts of the world, encouraging countries to relax restrictions and boosting crude demand as a result.

That’s according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil market analyst Louise Dickson, who said dropping Covid-19 infections are spurring a return to normality in most countries, “boosting demand in what is usually a weaker early winter slump”.

The Rystad Energy analyst outlined that the development is driving expectations that maybe the world may return to pre-pandemic oil demand levels earlier in 2022 than expected.

According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), global confirmed weekly Covid-19 cases fell in the week commencing January 31, following 15 consecutive weeks of increasing weekly cases, which included a new peak of 23.2 million cases in the week commencing January 24.

During the week commencing January 31, cases in Europe were shown to have fallen for the first time after seven consecutive weeks of rising cases, and cases in the Western Pacific were shown to have fallen for the first time after five consecutive weeks of rising cases.

Weekly cases in the Americas dropped for the third consecutive week, in South-East Asia for the second consecutive week and in Africa for the fifth consecutive week, during last week, according to WHO data. Weekly cases in the Eastern Mediterranean were shown to have increased for the sixth consecutive week during the period.

Despite the first drop in global cases last week, global Covid-19 deaths increased for the fifth consecutive week, WHO figures show. Total global Covid-19 cases and deaths, as of February 9, 8.32pm CET, stood at 399.6 million and 5.7 million, respectively, according to WHO data. As of February 7, a total of 10.09 billion vaccine doses have been administered, WHO figures show.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com