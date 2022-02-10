Omicron Specter Appears to be Waning
The specter of the Omicron variant appears to be waning in many parts of the world, encouraging countries to relax restrictions and boosting crude demand as a result.
That’s according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil market analyst Louise Dickson, who said dropping Covid-19 infections are spurring a return to normality in most countries, “boosting demand in what is usually a weaker early winter slump”.
The Rystad Energy analyst outlined that the development is driving expectations that maybe the world may return to pre-pandemic oil demand levels earlier in 2022 than expected.
According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), global confirmed weekly Covid-19 cases fell in the week commencing January 31, following 15 consecutive weeks of increasing weekly cases, which included a new peak of 23.2 million cases in the week commencing January 24.
During the week commencing January 31, cases in Europe were shown to have fallen for the first time after seven consecutive weeks of rising cases, and cases in the Western Pacific were shown to have fallen for the first time after five consecutive weeks of rising cases.
Weekly cases in the Americas dropped for the third consecutive week, in South-East Asia for the second consecutive week and in Africa for the fifth consecutive week, during last week, according to WHO data. Weekly cases in the Eastern Mediterranean were shown to have increased for the sixth consecutive week during the period.
Despite the first drop in global cases last week, global Covid-19 deaths increased for the fifth consecutive week, WHO figures show. Total global Covid-19 cases and deaths, as of February 9, 8.32pm CET, stood at 399.6 million and 5.7 million, respectively, according to WHO data. As of February 7, a total of 10.09 billion vaccine doses have been administered, WHO figures show.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Oil Rises to 7 Year High and Likely to Keep Climbing
- Is a Shale Re-Boom on the Cards?
- Noble Rig Sets Sights On Drilling Santos Wells
- Shell Oil Find In Namibia Opens New Dawn Of Prosperity
- TotalEnergies, CNOOC Launch Development Of Lake Albert Project
- At Least Three Dead After FPSO Trinity Spirit Explosion In Nigeria
- Saipem To Try Fixing Finances With New Management
- Targa Sells Stake In Gulf Coast Express Pipeline For $857M
- Four Local Firms Bid For Shell Oil Fields In Nigeria
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed